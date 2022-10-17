ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Shares Dream Cast For ‘Sister Act 3’

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGWE0_0icHEGcI00

Disney+ has officially confirmed a Sister Act 3 film. Sister Act was released in 1992 and a sequel was quickly released in 1993. Almost 30 years later, Whoopi Goldberg is discussing the highly-anticipated film and sharing who she would cast in the third movie.

Whoopi will reprise her role as the singing nun Deloris Van Trier. It seems as though actress Keke Palmer will star in the film as they both already discussed it on air. In 2021, Keke appeared on The View and told Whoopi, “I just want you to know that I’m available for the job. Any job.” Whoopi confirmed that she had already brought up her name with executives.

Whoopi Goldberg shares some of her picks for the cast of ‘Sister Act 3’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu8Nn_0icHEGcI00
SISTER ACT 2: BACK IN THE HABIT, Whoopi Goldberg, 1993. ph: Suzanne Hanover / ©Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Whoopi continued in another interview, “I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest—what’s her name?” Her interviewer, Charlamagne Tha God, joked, “The girl with the chest? That’s a lot of girls.” She finally said that she was thinking of rapper Nicki Minaj.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWwHe_0icHEGcI00
BROTHERLY LOVE, Keke Palmer, 2015. © Freestyle Digital Releasing / courtesy Everett Collection

She added, “I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun. We should get the script by the end of this month. Hopefully, we’ll get it together and get it done, sooner rather than later.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZImn_0icHEGcI00
MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, Lizzo, (Season 3, aired Oct. 21, 2020). photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Whoopi believes that Disney was inspired to make another Sister Act film after the excitement of the Hocus Pocus sequel. She saw the original stars come back to play the Sanderson sisters and shared, “Put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqQ9k_0icHEGcI00
BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT, Nicki Minaj, 2016. ph: Chuck Zlotnick/©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

Are you excited about Sister Act 3?

Comments / 2

DoYouRemember?

