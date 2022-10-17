ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team

Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list. Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt....
Film Room: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

This wasn't the season I was expecting. Going into the year, I figured I would be writing this staring down the barrel of two truly toxic weeks on the internet, in preparation for a two-loss Michigan State team’s visit to a one-loss Michigan team to determine who would be in the driver’s seat for third in the Big Ten East.
Spartan Reacts: Is the glass half full?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It wasn’t necessarily pretty. It sure wasn’t clean. But Michigan State earned its first...
Against All Odds, Week Seven: Momentum

Classical physics defines the property of momentum as the product of mass and velocity. Over the previous month of the season, the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be stuck in place. The velocity was zero. This fact was weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of Spartan fans, players and coaches.
Michigan State men’s basketball opens 2022-2023 season unranked in AP Poll

The Michigan State men’s basketball team opens exhibition play against Grand Valley State University in just about two weeks (Nov. 1). With the season so close to starting, the Associated Press officially released the 2022-2023 preseason poll results on Monday. For the second-straight season, MSU will begin the season unranked.
