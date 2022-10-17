Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Philadelphia SVU investigates after video allegedly catches woman stun gunning child in car
PHILADELPHIA - Video and an eyewitness report may have captured the moment a woman used a stun gun a child. The disturbing allegations have led to an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A Northern Liberties homeowner, who asked FOX 29 to keep him anonymous, says...
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
fox29.com
Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired. A 26-year-old man had been shot once in...
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
fox29.com
Police: Man robs Wynnefield Xfinity store, gets away with thousands of dollars
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Philadelphia Xfinity store. According to police, the robbery occurred on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the Xfinity store on City Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked into...
Pa. priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair: report
A priest and his passenger were carjacked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sunday, according to a story from CBS Philadelphia. The incident happened along the 2100 block East Somerset Street at around 8:45 p.m., the news station reported. According to police, four men approached the priest while he...
WMDT.com
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
'This is a blessing:' Teen shooting victim thanks medical team that saved his life
Ivan Cuevas, 17, was shot in the head last year and credits the medical team for making it out alive.
fox29.com
2 men who kidnapped Philadelphia teen, demanded $500k ransom from parents sentenced to 40 years in prison
LEONIA, N.J. - Two men are set to spend 40 years behind bars for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Philadelphia teen in 2021. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the sentence for 39-year-old Eduardo Castelan-Prado of Leonia, New Jersey and 32-year-old Jose Ochoa of Moreno Valley, California.
theeastcountygazette.com
Frankford Shooting; Man Was Shot Multiple Times On A Septa Subway Platform
On Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, a man was shot and is now in the hospital. The incident occurred near the station on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street. Just before 9 p.m., according to police, bullets were fired. Shots were fired once in the chest and once in the abdomen of a 41-year-old man.
Trial opens in kidnap plot for 2 found dead in river
PHILADELPHIA — Trial has begun for one of several men charged in an abduction plot that led to the deaths of two brothers whose bound bodies were found in a Philadelphia river eight years ago. Federal prosecutors opened their conspiracy, kidnapping and extortion case Tuesday against Jason Rivera, 36,...
WATCH: Philly Motorcyclists Throw Bottles At Police In Shocking Video
A group of dirt bikers are seen circling a group of Philadelphia police officers and throwing objects at their squad cars in a video released by the police department on Tuesday. Oct. 18. Officers arrived at the Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street just after 8...
N.J. woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids: police
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia
A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.
2 teens killed in Pottstown shooting
Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottstown Monday night that left two young men dead. It happened at 11:30 p.m. near Fourth and Johnson streets.
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
