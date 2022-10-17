ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
PennLive.com

Pa. priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair: report

A priest and his passenger were carjacked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sunday, according to a story from CBS Philadelphia. The incident happened along the 2100 block East Somerset Street at around 8:45 p.m., the news station reported. According to police, four men approached the priest while he...
WMDT.com

One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
theeastcountygazette.com

Frankford Shooting; Man Was Shot Multiple Times On A Septa Subway Platform

On Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, a man was shot and is now in the hospital. The incident occurred near the station on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street. Just before 9 p.m., according to police, bullets were fired. Shots were fired once in the chest and once in the abdomen of a 41-year-old man.
FOX 43

Trial opens in kidnap plot for 2 found dead in river

PHILADELPHIA — Trial has begun for one of several men charged in an abduction plot that led to the deaths of two brothers whose bound bodies were found in a Philadelphia river eight years ago. Federal prosecutors opened their conspiracy, kidnapping and extortion case Tuesday against Jason Rivera, 36,...
