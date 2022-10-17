Read full article on original website
BTS performs emotional concert in Busan, Korea, as uncertainty hovers over group's future
Global superstars BTS gave a free “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in Busan, South Korea, Saturday night, lending their star power to the port city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030,. The seven members of BTS delivered a performance that was equal parts reunion,...
wegotthiscovered.com
BTS ‘honored’ to fulfill mandatory military service set to keep them apart until 2025
BTS‘ team has released a statement confirming the seven band members will go through with South Korea’s mandatory military service, after years of speculation. The group say they are “honored to serve.”. In South Korea, every able-bodied man between the ages of 18 and 28 must complete...
wegotthiscovered.com
BTS fans send the hashtag #ForeverWithBTS to number one worldwide after devastating announcement
After years of speculation and attempts to delay the inevitable, BTS has officially announced they will be enlisting in the military to complete South Korea’s compulsory 18-21 month service. This has understandably left the band’s fans, known as the ARMY, devastated. The statement released by BTS’ label, BIGHIT...
BTS Members to Complete ‘Mandatory Military Duties’ in South Korea, Extending Hiatus Through 2025
After months of exploring options for possible exemption, BTS’ label has confirmed that all seven members of the K-Pop group plan to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea. Jin will be the first to enlist following the release of his forthcoming solo material at the end of the month. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the six remaining members will follow based on their individual schedules, thus extending the band’s previously announced hiatus to 2025. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into...
Popculture
Why BTS' J-Hope Is Under Fire Right Now
BTS's J-Hope has received intense backlash from disappointed fans after liking a Korean hip-hop singer's apology for allegedly discriminating against two fans of color. On Oct. 10, KST, the controversy began when two roommates attending the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEMORA festival claimed that hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush passed them over while giving high-fives due to their darker skin. Videos from the R&B singer's festival performance have also gone viral on social media as they show him giving out high fives and skipping two darker-skinned people in the audience. In response to the controversy, the singer took to social media to apologize and explain his side of the story. It came as a surprise to many that J-Hope liked the post.
BTS Is Taking a Break From Running Pop Music to Enlist in the South Korea Military
For most of the last decade, BTS has been one of the truly indomitable forces of pop music, topping the charts and selling out arena shows around the country. But their label, Big Hit, announced on October 17 that the septet will be going on a multiyear hiatus as members of the trailblazing group begin the process of enlisting in the South Korea military.
thebrag.com
BTS band members will serve mandatory military service
It has been confirmed that all seven members of the K-pop band BTS will serve mandatory military service. South Korean law dictates that all able bodied men between 18 to 28 must serve at least 18 months in the military. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, will be the first bandmate serving time.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.
Elite Daily
Did Coldplay Collab With BTS' Jin On "The Astronaut"? This Theory Tracks
While BTS’ Jin has dropped a number of solo songs throughout the years, he has yet to release an official single. Thankfully, that’s all about to change because on Oct. 18, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, announced the star will premiere his first-ever solo single “The Astronaut” in just a few days. And guess what? Fans have a theory Jin collaborated with Coldplay on the track. Neither Jin nor Coldplay have confirmed the collab, but if you ask me, it’s only a matter of time before they do.
US News and World Report
Shares in BTS' Management Rise After Band Clears Uncertainty Over Military Service
SEOUL (Reuters) - The announcement by K-pop mega band BTS that members would serve mandatory military service in South Korea has removed a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over their plans. Investors in HYBE Co, BTS' management group, responded to the news by driving its shares up as much...
BTS reunites for free concert in South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — BTS reunited for a free concert Saturday, as the boy band lent its support for South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The global superstars played before more than 50,000 fans in Busan, South Korea, The Washington Post reported. The “Yet...
EW.com
NME
BTS’ Jin to perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin will be performing his upcoming solo single ‘The Astronaut’ alongside Coldplay for the first time during the band’s forthcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now. Big Hit Music published a...
otakuusamagazine.com
mailplus.co.uk
