Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
Vehicle sought in child shooting death found
GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
Investigators won’t cite bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators will not cite those in attendance at last week’s bonfire explosion for underage drinking. The department fears that the threat of a ticket will keep the minors who witnessed the incident from coming forward to talk with detectives.
Former Grand Chute officer killed while serving in Texas
CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Grand Chute police officer is killed in the line of duty in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while assisting a highway DWI investigation Tuesday night. Nothem served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years...
Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting
—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
Pierce electric fire truck named “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”
MILWAUKEE, Wis–Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton wins the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest for 2022. Pierce’s Volterra electric pumper fire truck beat out the Quidel Savanna testing unit produced by Plexus of Neenah. The Volterra was the top on-line vote-getter in every round of the contest sponsored by...
Green Bay Police look for hit and run driver
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a hit and run that left one person hurt. The 43-year old man was struck by a passing vehicle along Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue around 3:00 Sunday morning. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle then left the scene. A...
Oshkosh Police make arrest in connection with alleged armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police arrest a 38-year-old Oshkosh man following the robbery of a business in the 15-hundred-block of West 20th Avenue on Friday night. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. No injuries were reported.
Detectives not allowed to speak to students at Pulaski High School
SHAWANO, Wis–The Pulaski School District will not allow Shawano County Sheriff’s detectives to interview students on school grounds about last Friday night’s bonfire explosion. The department will instead set up at the Pulaski Police Department building on Wednesday, and ask those who may have information about the incident to come in voluntarily to make a statement.
School District of New London cancels classes Tuesday
NEW LONDON, Wis. — All classes in the School District of New London are canceled Tuesday. The district says there was a primary power grid service breaker failure at the high school. The disruption in electrical service means food service preparation will not be able to support daily food...
Appleton artist showcases carving talents on “Outrageous Pumpkins”
Appleton, Wis. — Appleton’s Carli Ihde knows how to take pumpkin carving to the next level. She’s currently a contestant on “Outrageous Pumpkins,” airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Each week Carli showcases her skillsets in stressful and wild head-to-head carving competitions. When...
Bellin drops visitor restrictions for most patients
GREEN BAY, Wis–Bellin Health removes visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics. The move is based on the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare facilities. Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of the care team and...
