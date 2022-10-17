Hit-and-run crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Fresno. Victim’s condition was critical

Fresno police are looking for evidence in a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Sunday night.

The Fresno Police Department said the victim was riding his bike near Palm Avenue and Fountain Way around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit. The driver left the scene. The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Police hope additional evident, including video footage can help identify and locate the suspect vehicle.