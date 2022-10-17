ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hit-and-run crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Fresno. Victim’s condition was critical

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Fresno police are looking for evidence in a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Sunday night.

The Fresno Police Department said the victim was riding his bike near Palm Avenue and Fountain Way around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit. The driver left the scene. The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Police hope additional evident, including video footage can help identify and locate the suspect vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
OROSI, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
265
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy