Atlanta, GA

Georgia Breakout Players From First Half of the Season on Defense

By Brooks Austin
 2 days ago

Georgia's football schedule has several constants every single year. You know you're going to play Auburn, you know you'll close the season with Georgia Tech, and you know Halloween weekend you'll be playing Florida after a bye week.

Here we are, we've made the bye, Georgia is licking their undefeated wounds this week, and we have a brief moment to reflect on what is the annual "halfway" point of the Georgia schedule.

Georgia was replacing plenty of talent from a year ago, leaving many young players needing to step up and replace the production and they haven't been short of nominees for breakout players midway through the season.

Georgia Breakout Players on Defense

Malaki Starks

Starks didn't waste anytime announcing himself on the national stage, in week 1 against Oregon he made perhaps the play of the year to date on his first career interception. He currently leads the team in interceptions with (3) and has opened endless possibilities to this Georgia defense on obvious passing downs. He's been a big play waiting to happen even as a true freshman.

Bear Alexander

Mykel Williams got majority of the love early on in the season, and for good reason. The freshman defensive end has shown what made him an obvious five-star talent coming out of Hardaway high school in Columbus, Georgia. As for Bear Alexander however, he's a true freshman that's been thrown into the lineup as of late with Jalen Carter's injury and has flashed to say the least.

Kamari Lassiter

Georgia knew entering the offseason that they would have to find a corner opposite of Kelee Ringo for the 2022 season and Kamari Lassiter has more than handled those responsibilities. Kirby Smart noted that Lassiter is Georgia's best open field tackler, and though he's going through some growing pains, Lassiter has rarely been beaten. Not to say he hasn't made mistakes, but Lassiter's occasional blown assignments are things that will be cleaned up with experience, his talents however are already on display.

