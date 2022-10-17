Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
Former Lake Worth officer sued in fatal shooting of man in 2021, lawsuit says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from a Sept. 3, 2021 story covering this shooting. A North Texas family is suing the city of Lake Worth for "wrongful death claims" over allegedly not training its officers properly, which the family says played a factor in an officer-involved shooting last year.
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
kurv.com
Two Suspects Arrested For Brawl At Hooters In Plano
Two of the three adult suspects in a brawl at a Plano restaurant are in custody. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall on Monday. Still at large is Powell’s twin brother, 19-year-old Jay Powell. All three suspects are from Fort Worth. The attack happened earlier this month when two children selling chocolate bars inside a Hooters location were asked to leave.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
Plano man sentenced to life for murder of his sister and her boyfriend
It’s life behind bars for a Plano man who was convicted of murdering his sister and her boyfriend. Blake Richards was sentenced yesterday. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says the life sentence comes with no possibility of parole
fox4news.com
Still no arrests made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that left 2 people dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two families are in mourning and demanding justice from a driver who struck and killed their loved ones and then just ran off. The two families impacted by the tragedy are begging for the driver to turn themselves in. The two grieving families met for the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Officers fatally shoot 'person of interest' in connection to North Richland Hills murder, police say
Officers fatally shot a 28-year-old “person of interest” during a traffic stop after he pointed a gun at them Monday afternoon in Southlake, police say.
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge
Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge.Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash. Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
