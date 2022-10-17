ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Two Suspects Arrested For Brawl At Hooters In Plano

Two of the three adult suspects in a brawl at a Plano restaurant are in custody. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall on Monday. Still at large is Powell’s twin brother, 19-year-old Jay Powell. All three suspects are from Fort Worth. The attack happened earlier this month when two children selling chocolate bars inside a Hooters location were asked to leave.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge

Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge.Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash. Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.
WATAUGA, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy