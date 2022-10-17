Read full article on original website
Thunder Basin Improves to 5-3 With Big Road Win over Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin stayed in the hunt for a home playoff game in 4A with a resounding 55-20 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper. After KW got out to a 6-0 lead, Thunder Basin answered right back with a 1-yard run for a score from Kayden LaFromboise to lead for good at 7-6. LaFramboise also caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter and he is one of the more dynamic players in 4A football. The Bolts led 28-7 at halftime and rolled on in from there to win their 3rd in a row.
Pine Bluffs Remains Undefeated with Resounding Win Over LFL
1A 9-man football has been especially strong in the southeast part of the state and Pine Bluffs flexed their muscles yet again with a 53-6 road win over Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday night. Pine Bluffs opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown connection from Stu Lerwick to Ryan Fornstrom to make it 7-0 Hornets. Lingle-Fort Laramie had an answer to that as Brian McCoid hooked up with Louden Bremen for 29 yards and a TD so the Doggers were down 1 at 7-6.
Torrington Keeps Postseason Hopes Alive Beating Upton-Sundance
Torrington won a game they needed to have in the 2A football classification with a 22-0 victory over Upton-Sundance on Friday night. The Blazers are 3-5 and got three touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Hager and the defense was superlative all night long. They produced a 4th quarter safety that was an exclamation point on the evening's performance.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District removes KKK Parade picture at Central High after student complaint
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Controversy arose in Laramie County School District 1 after a student reported an offensive picture in a classroom that the school said has been used to teach the historical context of a piece of literature. In a letter from Central High School, Principal Karen Delbridge said...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball Announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball is excited to announce its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. These six players were among the State of Wyoming’s best baseball players in the 1980s and early 1990s, just as Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball was emerging as the premier baseball program in the State.
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South Branch Announces Grand Opening Celebration
Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility November 3, 2022. The community orientated bank is ideally located off East College Drive, across from LCCC, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Matt Behrends, Regional President, said he and the staff are excited to share their new home with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Cowboys basketball receives 25 votes in preseason AP Top 25 poll
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys men’s basketball team narrowly missed being ranked in the top 25 in the Associated Press’s preseason poll, according to a press release Monday from UW Athletics. UW received 25 votes in the preseason poll. Eight teams falling just outside of the...
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
WyoPreps
