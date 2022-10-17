Thunder Basin stayed in the hunt for a home playoff game in 4A with a resounding 55-20 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper. After KW got out to a 6-0 lead, Thunder Basin answered right back with a 1-yard run for a score from Kayden LaFromboise to lead for good at 7-6. LaFramboise also caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter and he is one of the more dynamic players in 4A football. The Bolts led 28-7 at halftime and rolled on in from there to win their 3rd in a row.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO