Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Stolen golf cart in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car

KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash

RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — The death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son is being investigated as a homicide. The body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found in the car which crashed on Interstate 80 near Wood River. Her son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz was injured in the crash and is being treated at an Omaha hospital. Hospital authorities declined to release his condition citing privacy regulations.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

New haunted farm south of Kearney looking for volunteers

KEARNEY — When Kyle Brown suggested using his family’s rural property near the Platte River for a haunted farm experience, his wife Janelle had her doubts. Now her doubts have vanished like smoke. In its first two weekends, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams has brought in hundreds of...
KEARNEY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Heartland United Way to host 7th Annual Imagination Bacon fundraiser

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island, Neb. – The Heartland United Way is hosting its seventh annual Imagination Bacon – Bacon & Brews for Books fundraising event on Saturday, October 22 from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Funds raised from Imagination Bacon will go toward the Imagination Library Program, which provides free books every month in the mail to enrolled children ages 0-5 in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Medicine plans cancer care expansion in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine is looking to expand cancer care in central Nebraska with a new facility in Kearney. According to Nebraska Medicine, a request for proposal has been released to get input on the plan. If it’s approved, the new center would offer several cancer care services,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Leo’s Catholic Church hosts annual coat drive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold temperatures Grand Island has experienced lately, it’s time to think of others in need. St. Leo’s Catholic Church is hosting their annual coat drive, which has been around for nearly two decades. There have been a consistent flow of donations all going to a good cause.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

