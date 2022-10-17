Here’s what the Bills players said about the Chiefs following Sunday’s 24-20 victory

The Bills have been eliminated in the last two postseasons by the Chiefs, so it’s natural that the team would be asked about Kansas City following Buffalo’s 24-20 win on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked by reporters if there was a sense of redemption in the locker room after last year.

“Not for me, for some guys may think differently. I can’t tell you,” Allen said. “Nothing that we did last year translates to what we are going to do this year. Everything that happened in the past is where it is. All we can do is focus on the next one and today was the next one. We are going into our bye week. I don’t know who we are going to play in two weeks, but enjoy this one and turn our attention.”

Allen was asked about the crowd at Arrowhead, too.

“Yeah, it definitely puts a little more pressure on you. This is a fun place to play because they get so animated, and it is very loud on the field,” he said. “At the end of the day, it is loud for the defense too. You can spin it both ways. As long as we trust each other and give a certain call and communicate well within the offensive line and tight ends. It is hard for those guys to make checks and things too. It is what it is. You have to find a way to win.”

Here is what others on the team were saying, per a quote sheet provided by the Chiefs.

Coach Sean McDermott

On the win

“Good to get a win. It’s hard to win in the NFL. A good Chiefs team, well-coached. I thought it was very competitive out there by both sides. We made some plays; they made some plays. I thought we fought through some adversity with injuries and some untimely penalties. But the guys were resilient the whole game and came through at the end when we needed it the most. We made some big time plays there.”

WR Gabe Davis

On how it feels to win a close game against the Chiefs

“It feels good. We got a lot of guys on this team who deserve that win. For 88 (Dawson Knox) to come out in the end and make that play, that’s the first person you want to see make a play, especially with what he has gone through this year. I am happy to see what he did and help us win.”

Does the win carry more significance because of the playoff loss

“Yeah, of course. History with us the past couple of years, going to Kansas City, hasn’t been great. We were able to come out on top today. It lets us know what kind of team we are. Kansas City is a great team. Hat’s off to them. We played a better game today.”

RB Devin Singletary

On the win

“It’s big. It’s big. It’s always tough to get a win on the road, especially against these guys. It’s big. It’s definitely big.”

LB Von Miller

On the win

“I have come to this stadium a whole bunch of times and been at this same podium and I didn’t have a smile, so it is good to come in here and smile. It is good to do our job. It was a great team effort. It is my first time back here in two years. It is a great stadium, a great atmosphere. It just feels so good to go out there with my teammates and work towards something and to come out on top. It feels good.”

On rushing Patrick Mahomes

“He is just so talented man. He is going to take what you give him. If I go up the field, he is going to step up. If you are too heavy on the power, he is going to evade and go out the back side. I really don’t know. I just try to get the best jump that I can on the snap. (Andrew) Wylie played a great game. The offensive line played a great game on the other side and when you have those guys in front of you, you can’t even see Pat. They do a good job of locking up and grabbing, so you don’t know if he is inside or outside. If I had the answer to that, I would have 10 sacks today. I really don’t know. You just have to keep playing. I know that for sure. You have to take advantage of every single play you get. They are going to make plays and we just have to keep playing for the next one and we did that as a defense and as a team.”

C Mitch More

How it felt to beat Chiefs after the playoff loss

“It feels good to compete against a really good football team. They are well coached. I think the whole last season and how it ended was exacerbated by outside the locker room. It feels good to put a good game together against a team that is a resilient team, is well coached and that comes out here and competes.”

TE Dawson Knox

On how win could affect playoff seeding

“We didn’t necessarily talk about that this week, but we do know the importance of a home playoff game. A testament to their fans, it’s a great home field advantage for them. They’re so loud that we’re having to go with a silent count. Communication is really hard, which is a whole extra level of difficulty. We know that, in Buffalo, it is a whole different level. We’re going to do everything we can to get home playoff games.”

S Jordan Poyer

On beating the Chiefs after the playoff loss

“Von (Miller) said burn it all. I’m not worried about what happened last year. It feels good to get a victory right here. Obviously, any time you’re able to beat a team like that, it feels good. It feels good because it’s the next one. We’re happy to go home with a victory headed into the bye week.”

CB SIran Neal

On defending Travis Kelce

“It’s always good to go against Kelce. He’s a big guy, a shifty guy. The one with Kelce, with him it’s like a back and forth thing. He likes to push off at the top of the route, and I have to stick to him. It is what it is when you guard a guy like that. Guarding a guy like that, you have to stay on top of your game. If penalties come across, you can’t get distracted. At the end of the day, it is what it is.”