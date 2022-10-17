Read full article on original website
Fox17
MSP: At least 1 dead following US-131 crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead following a crash on US-131 Wednesday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened at Dickinson Road in Constantine Township. It was a head-on collision, troopers say. A 39-year-old woman was driving south on...
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
WWMT
St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
2 hurt when vehicle crashes into house, catches fire
Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.
WILX-TV
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no doubt Mark David Latunski is guilty of killing Kevin Bacon in 2019. He admitted it in court. But what is he guilty of? That’s the first step in his sentencing hearing, which began Tuesday in Shiawassee County. An interrogation tape was played...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according...
threeriversnews.com
Fair board attempts to get back on track after manager firing
CENTREVILLE — In what was at times a contentious meeting Friday night, the board of directors of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair attempted to move forward following the firing of now-former Fair Manager Missi Tefft. In a special meeting that saw the fair’s small office space packed in...
WWMT
Michigan scholarship program aims to financially help aspiring police officers
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to hire more police officers in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced millions in funding for the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program Monday. “After listening to law enforcement across the state, we are delivering $30 million in funding to help them hire additional officers,"...
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
WWMT
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
