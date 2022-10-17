ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
threeriversnews.com

Fair board attempts to get back on track after manager firing

CENTREVILLE — In what was at times a contentious meeting Friday night, the board of directors of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair attempted to move forward following the firing of now-former Fair Manager Missi Tefft. In a special meeting that saw the fair’s small office space packed in...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy