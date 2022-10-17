Read full article on original website
Winning $494M Lottery Ticket Sold In City Battered By Ian
(AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month. Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-11 in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.
Landmark Trial Begins Over Arkansas’ Ban On Trans Youth Care
(AP) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state’s authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.
Man Wanted For Questioning In 4 Oklahoma Deaths Is Arrested
(AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Tuesday that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores. Prentice said in a statement that Kennedy was arrested Monday while driving a stolen vehicle.
Amazon Workers Reject Union Bid In Upstate New York
(AP) — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year. Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes...
Commission: Funding For Community Colleges Should Be Tied To Performance
A state commission is recommending that Texas lawmakers tie state funding for community colleges to their performance. The Commission on Community College Finance unanimously approved the recommendation on Tuesday. Their report suggested the shift to an outcomes-based funding model, measured by how many of a community college’s students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities.
Parks & Wildlife: Sub-Par Quail Hunting Season Ahead Because Of Drought
Texas Parks and Wildlife says the forecast for quail hunting this season is “uncertain” because of the ongoing drought. Quail season starts October 29th. In most parts of the state, quail hunting may be hampered by low population, not enough rainfall, and poor habitat conditions. The South Texas...
Poll: Most Texans Expect 2022 Elections To Be Conducted Fairly
A new poll says most Texans from all over the political spectrum expect next month’s elections in the state to be conducted fairly. The survey of 12-hundred respondents by Marist College found 76-percent of Democrats and 75-percent of Republicans say they’ll trust the outcome. The poll found Texans...
LA Politicians To Lose Committee Positions Over Race Scandal
(AP) — The acting president of the Los Angeles City Council is escalating the pressure on two members to resign over their participation in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague’s crude and racist remarks and at times joined in the banter. Acting...
