Parsons, KS

PPD arrest felon with active warrant, drugs seized after traffic stop

By Luke Sachetta
 2 days ago

PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active warrant out of Cherokee County was arrested early Sunday, Parsons Police said.

An officer with PPD attempted to stop a vehicle near the 1600 block of Kennedy in Parsons only for the red Mercury Grand Marquis to flee. Eventually the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Jarrell Jones. Jr. (age not given), exited the car and continued to run on foot.

The officer gave chase and was able to stop Jones later in the 1600 block of Felix. The officer claimed to have witnessed Jones toss something when he tripped and fell. Jones reportedly also tried to crawl away from the officer until he was detained, and resisted arrest until another officer arrived to help.

The item found to be thrown by Jones turned out to be a Taurus 9mm pistol. Jones was said to be part of a November 2015 shooting in Coffeyville where LE officers were subject to gunfire and Jones was shot during the firefight. Jones was still on parole for this shooting and is also non-compliant with his registry as a violent offender, PPD added.

The following was also found within Jones’ vehicle:

  • Quarter pound of methamphetamines,
  • Quarter pound of marijuana
  • Over 100 pills
  • 5 grams of mushrooms
  • 4 grams of crack cocaine
  • Six counterfeit $100.00 bills

Jones’ Cherokee County failure to appear warrant was for charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Paraphernalia, Counterfeiting Currency, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving while Suspended.

Jones also faces multiple charges for various crimes including: two counts for Aggravated Offender Registration and one count of Violent Offender Registration, six counts of Counterfeiting Currency, Distribution of Hallucinogens, Depressant Pills, Methamphetamine and Cocaine all within 1000 feet of school, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana also within 1000 feet of a school, two counts of interference with Law Enforcement, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon as well as several moving violations.

Comments / 4

Doyle Moore
2d ago

Wait, just a minute...parole? For shooting at the police? I think I see the problem.

Reply
4
