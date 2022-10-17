FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO