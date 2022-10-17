Read full article on original website
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
New mural celebrates the rich history of the Nebraska Neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Members of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication for a new mural on Wednesday afternoon. The mural is on the corner of Main Street and Growth Avenue, right behind O’Sullivan’s Pub.
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
City Approves Recycling Plant For Southeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
East State back open after crew hits gas line
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
Record year for Erin’s House Wine for the Spirit Fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Friday night’s Wine for the Spirit annual fundraiser to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne set records! Here is the news release organization leaders sent our newsroom:. ----- ERIN’S HOUSE FOR GRIEVING CHILDREN HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL WINE...
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
Columbia City Man Arrested After Fatal Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Columbia City man was recently arrested for his involvement in a fatal vehicle accident. Shawn Dion Hale, 22, 967 E. Gatesworth Drive, Columbia City, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a level 3 felony; causing death while operating a vehicle, a level 4 felony; reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; driving while suspended and false informing, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
