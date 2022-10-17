Read full article on original website
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Announces New Team Members for Alumni and Development
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed several new team members in key roles in the Office of Alumni and Development. The announcement includes four new team members and two promotions of veteran Alumni and Development staff. The new UA Little Rock employees are especially welcome with UA Little Rock launching its Centennial Campaign, which commemorates the university’s upcoming 100-year anniversary of its founding in 2027.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Celebrates Centennial Campaign Start at BBQ @ Bailey
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock community had many reasons to celebrate during the annual BBQ @ Bailey event on Oct. 14. The annual university picnic brought together employees, students, alumni, and community supporters to enjoy food, fun, and camaraderie. Chancellor Christina Drale announced the start of the Centennial...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Wellness and Inclusion events in celebration of Halloween and LGBT History Month
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold three Wellness and Inclusion events in October, two of which are in honor of LGBT History Month. The first event is the Wellness and Inclusion open house on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house is in three locations, including Counseling Services in SSC 118, the Disability Resource Center in DSC 103, and Health Services in DSC 102.
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown
Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fox16.com
Family Health: Arkansas woman finds blessings of motherhood after winning cancer fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine. Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago. The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent. But the years flew...
KATV
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
Big turn out of Garland County high school students interested in voting polls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — As midterm elections grow closer, election commissions have been working to get organized and make sure they have things ready for the big day. Part of the preparations that go into that, is making sure that they have enough poll workers. Garland County has been...
talkbusiness.net
5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline
A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
Benton police: Man arrested for Little Rock killing connected to deadly Benton shooting
Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October. Temperatures will be dropping each day through Wednesday. Monday will be cooler...
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
Little Rock police make arrest in killing near I-30 & Frontage Road
Little Rock police said Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a Monday night killing near Interstate 30 and Frontage Road.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
KATV
Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
KATV
Heber Springs mom speaks out after son found unconscious at school from drug overdose
Heber Springs (KATV) — A Cleburne County mother is speaking out about the Heber Springs School district regarding an incident that happened to her son. According to Tonya Main, the district failed to give her son medical attention after he was found in the bathroom from a drug overdose.
