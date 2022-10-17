ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Announces New Team Members for Alumni and Development

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed several new team members in key roles in the Office of Alumni and Development. The announcement includes four new team members and two promotions of veteran Alumni and Development staff. The new UA Little Rock employees are especially welcome with UA Little Rock launching its Centennial Campaign, which commemorates the university’s upcoming 100-year anniversary of its founding in 2027.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Celebrates Centennial Campaign Start at BBQ @ Bailey

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock community had many reasons to celebrate during the annual BBQ @ Bailey event on Oct. 14. The annual university picnic brought together employees, students, alumni, and community supporters to enjoy food, fun, and camaraderie. Chancellor Christina Drale announced the start of the Centennial...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Wellness and Inclusion events in celebration of Halloween and LGBT History Month

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold three Wellness and Inclusion events in October, two of which are in honor of LGBT History Month. The first event is the Wellness and Inclusion open house on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house is in three locations, including Counseling Services in SSC 118, the Disability Resource Center in DSC 103, and Health Services in DSC 102.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown

Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline

A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
STUTTGART, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy