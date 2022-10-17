Read full article on original website
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
Eater
Mini Golf Meets Nightclub at Puttshack, Open Today in the Seaport District
Today’s the official opening day of Puttshack, which, despite the folksy name, is a high-tech mini golf chain. Not unlike Spin, the hip table-tennis chain with a nearby Fort Point outpost, Puttshack courts a young crowd with nightclub vibes and college-party flourishes like a beer pong obstacle. The massive, 26,000-square-foot Seaport District venue features four mini golf courses across two levels, and floor-to-ceiling windows show off the waterfront as DJs play “Puttshack Jams” and the company’s proprietary technology automatically tracks your golf score. (Sorry, no more “miscounting” your strokes for an edge.)
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
NECN
Ever Eaten a ‘Croffle' Before? Here's Where You Can Get One in the Boston Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new cafe that offers a twist on two popular breakfast items has opened a few miles west of Boston. According to both an article from the Boston Business Journal and a page within the Simon site, Glazed Bytes is now open on the upper level of The Shops At Chestnut Hill, with the place featuring "croffles," or a mix of croissants and waffles. The menu for the eatery shows both sweet and savory croffles, with the former including ice cream and sauce and the latter including melted cheese and toppings such as bacon and pepperoni, while pasta salads, sandwiches, and coffee and tea are also available.
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
This past Saturday, Salem was full by 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
"They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get back in is a nightmare.”. “There’s so many people, it’s like wall-to-wall people.”. “This year is absolutely insane. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where did all of these people come from?’”...
Boston again lands on list of ‘rattiest’ cities in United States
BOSTON — Boston may soon need to change its nickname from “Beantown” to “Rat Town.”. Orkin this week released its 2022 “Rattiest Cities” list and Boston once again came in rather high on the ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago was crowned the...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Eater
11 Ways to Do Halloween 2022 Around Boston
Have you prepared your Halloween costume (or costumes) yet? Plenty of bars and restaurants in and around Boston are getting creative, a little spooky, and very spoopy leading up to the actual day itself, especially since October 31 falls on a Monday this year, so don’t wait too much longer. Whether you want a cozy night in with a vegetarian party box full of chickpea-based “bat wings,” a kid-friendly costume party at an Italian restaurant, a John Waters-themed drag show with ghastly cocktail specials, or something else entirely, you’ll find it here.
cruiseradio.net
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston
As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
Boston company turning recycled chopsticks into furniture
BOSTON - Elaine Chow is the owner of a very interesting business venture called ChopValue Boston."I grew up in a household that used chopsticks all the time. My mother was the type of mother that never threw anything away. So, we had the reusable chopsticks at home," she told WBZ-TV.So, get this - they collect thousands of recycled chopsticks from about 100 area restaurants."Every week we are bringing in about 900 pounds reliably. That's about 150,000 chopsticks," she said.Then Elaine and her team turn those recycled chopsticks into different pieces of furniture.It starts with sorting all of...
Boston Magazine
A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
whdh.com
Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
WCVB
Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood
BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
