Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Bulldogs favorites heading into New Mexico
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — After winning at home as underdogs against San Jose State last Saturday, the Fresno State football team will be a road favorite on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be in Albuquerque to take on New Mexico. The Lobos are 2-5 with a 4-game losing streak. It...
KMPH.com
144th Fighter Wing scheduled to fly at night for training around Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno residents beware of some loud roaring engines as some nighttime flight training is scheduled for the 144th Fighter Wing. The Fresno Air National Guard Base said Tuesday that several pilots will be conducting mandatory evening training around town. Those flights are scheduled to begin...
KMPH.com
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
KMPH.com
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
KMPH.com
Dinuba HS academy awarded 'Linked Learning Gold Certification', the first in the valley
DINUBA, Calif — A high school program was recognized for its one-of-a-kind hands-on learning academy. “This work was not done by one person like you heard today. It’s a group of people that are coming together with a vision about really changing the trajectory of lives in our community," said Superintendent Joe Hernandez, with the Dinuba Unified School District.
KMPH.com
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
KMPH.com
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
KMPH.com
Driver crashes into Starbucks after losing control of vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver lost control of their SUV and hit a concrete Pillar at a Starbucks at Clovis and Inyo Tuesday night. Fresno Police say no customers were inside the Starbucks only employees. So far no injuries were reported, and the driver stayed at the scene.
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after shooting threats to multiple schools in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: A suspect has now been arrested after shooting threats were made to multiple schools in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that the suspect tried to hide his identity and phone information, but detectives were still able to find him. The suspect was identified...
KMPH.com
Driver airlifted to hospital following crash involving tractor near Kerman
KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a crash involving a tractor near Kerman. CHP responded to the collision on Highway 145 and Floral, just south of Kerman Wednesday night. Officers say a woman inside a Honda Accord was going southbound when she rear-ended...
KMPH.com
Woman shot by homeowner after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after deputies say she tried to break into a home in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a home near W. Ashlan and N. Sycamore Avenues for an attempted break-in.
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
KMPH.com
A win for Clovis Community students suing school over conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Three Clovis Community College students are one step closer in the lawsuit against the school regarding conservative flyers. The nonprofit organization, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions (FIRE), represents Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, who filed the lawsuit back in August. The three...
KMPH.com
Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
KMPH.com
Man found shot in Orosi
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in South Orosi Monday night. Tulare County Sheriff’s received a call about a shooting at 41200 Block of Road 128 in Orosi and that is where they found the man who had been shot. Investigators...
KMPH.com
Man holding knife to his own throat arrested following standoff in Turlock, deputies say
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday they say ran from a home he was burglarizing and then held them at bay while telling them he did not want to live. Deputies were called to a home on G and 1st Streets around...
KMPH.com
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
KMPH.com
Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia Tuesday
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The annual Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Visalia’s vibrant food scene will be on display giving visitors a taste of popular fan favorites and an introduction to new restaurants. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
Comments / 0