New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Local Woman Nabbed For Entering Stony Point Home, Stealing $1K In Goods, Police Say
A local woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Hudson Valley home and stealing more than $1K in items. Danielle Logan, age 37, allegedly entered the Rockland County residence in Stony Point and removed items valued at more than $1,000, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Putnam County Restaurant
A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station
A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter. Cortlandt, New York – October 18, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Hearing scheduled to determine competency of man facing murder charges
POUGHKEEPSIE – Thirty-eight-year-old Paul Senecal, facing a felony murder charge for the May 29, 2022 murder of 29-year-old Melanie Chianese is scheduled for a competency hearing on October 25. Senecal is accused of slashing Chianese to death in her Town of Wappinger home. Senecal fled the scene before the...
Tattoo artist accused of inking 10-year-old
After a Highland woman was accused of letting her 10-year-old child get a tattoo on his arm, Lloyd police say they tracked down the artist behind the ink.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Police: Ossining man charged with possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of child
Ossining police say a man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident last week.
Prisoner who absconded from temporary release caught driving stolen vehicle, police say
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A prisoner who police say absconded from temporarily release is back in custody, and facing additional charges. At around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a Hudson Police Department patrol observed a white SUV traveling east on Union Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator drove through a red light at Union and 5th Street. Patrols stopped the vehicle at North 6th and Warren Street. It was determined that the vehicle, a white 2017 Audi Q5, had just been stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
Violent abductions, attempted murder allegations raise awareness to dangers of domestic violence
Advocates often say that domestic violence thrives in silence. Three back-to-back, separate cases within days have thrust the crisis into the public eye.
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week.
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Police In Yonkers Investigating 3 Overdose Deaths That May Be Linked To Fentanyl
Police are investigating three overdose deaths suspected to have resulted from fentanyl in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, the Yonkers Police Department said it learned of three apparent overdose deaths that may have been connected to the same source of heroin, which is believed to have been laced with fentanyl.
State prisoner arrested after absconding from state prison release program
CITY OF HUDSON – A 37-year-old prisoner at the Hudson Correctional Facility was arrested by Hudson City Police early Tuesday for speeding and when officers investigated, they learned Arley Dahlberg was driving a 2017 Audi Q5 stolen from the 400 block of Union Street. He had an active arrest...
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
