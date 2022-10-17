ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station

A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter

State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter. Cortlandt, New York – October 18, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted...
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hearing scheduled to determine competency of man facing murder charges

POUGHKEEPSIE – Thirty-eight-year-old Paul Senecal, facing a felony murder charge for the May 29, 2022 murder of 29-year-old Melanie Chianese is scheduled for a competency hearing on October 25. Senecal is accused of slashing Chianese to death in her Town of Wappinger home. Senecal fled the scene before the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
WRGB

Prisoner who absconded from temporary release caught driving stolen vehicle, police say

HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A prisoner who police say absconded from temporarily release is back in custody, and facing additional charges. At around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a Hudson Police Department patrol observed a white SUV traveling east on Union Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator drove through a red light at Union and 5th Street. Patrols stopped the vehicle at North 6th and Warren Street. It was determined that the vehicle, a white 2017 Audi Q5, had just been stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.
HUDSON, NY
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

