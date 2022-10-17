Read full article on original website
Related
Leisure Suit Larry voice actor Jan Rabson has died
Rabson was a prolific voice actor who worked in games, movies, and television.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
‘Werewolf By Night’ Reviews Say It’s Marvel Horror Done Right
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned
Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Artist Unveils First Man-Thing Concept Art
Man-Thing is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been introduced to the franchise earlier this month in Werewolf by Night. With fans and creatives alike raving about the character's MCU debut, Marvel Studios concept artist Billy Christian has unveiled some of the earliest concept art of the Bog Beast.
