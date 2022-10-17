ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified

REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified

REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead at Redding’s Caldwell Park identified

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead at Caldwell Park last week. Deputies said 25-year-old Matthew Sumption of Redding was found dead at the park on Oct. 13. Redding Police Department told Action News Now it responded to the park...
REDDING, CA
ABC10

Butte County 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday

Several agencies including the Chico Police Department, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire, Cal Water, and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad participated in the training. Several agencies including the Chico Police Department, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire, Cal Water, and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad participated in the training.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6-year-old is stable after shooting in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. - A 6-year-old is stable after they were shot in Palermo on Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Palermo for a report of an accidental shooting at about 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Cory Julian, and...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
REDDING, CA

