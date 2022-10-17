Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified
REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
Man found dead at Redding’s Caldwell Park identified
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead at Caldwell Park last week. Deputies said 25-year-old Matthew Sumption of Redding was found dead at the park on Oct. 13. Redding Police Department told Action News Now it responded to the park...
Forward progress of Clear Fire in Shasta County stopped, cause determined
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the Clear Fire in Shasta County has been stopped at nearly 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by the use of a chainsaw. It says to not use mechanical tools to cut brush during the heat of the day.
Butte County 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two residents were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Oct. 15, 2022. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 25, were arraigned in a Butte County court...
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
Several agencies including the Chico Police Department, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire, Cal Water, and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad participated in the training. Several agencies including the Chico Police Department, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire, Cal Water, and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad participated in the training.
Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
6-year-old is stable after shooting in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. - A 6-year-old is stable after they were shot in Palermo on Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Palermo for a report of an accidental shooting at about 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Cory Julian, and...
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
Man shot inside tent at Teichert Ponds Sunday night, 3 arrested in shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was shot Sunday night while in his tent in the area of Teichert Ponds, a well-known transient camp in Chico. According to Chico Police, officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and one to his arm.
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
A Young California Boy Recovers From 2 Rattlesnake Bites After Only 2 Days
A young California boy has recovered following an encounter with a rattlesnake that left him with two venomous bites. A 4-year-old boy was the victim of a rattlesnake attack while he was near his driveway in Cottonwood, California, on Oct. 6, reported Action News Now. According to Action News Now,...
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
