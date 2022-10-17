Read full article on original website
19-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at northeast shopping center, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for a deadly shooting that took place at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigations Division arrested Craig...
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
Attorney pushes ICE to release migrants involved in Hudspeth County shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14) — The attorney representing six migrants that were reportedly shot at by twin brothers in Hudspeth County is pushing to get her clients released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 6 migrants were part of a group of 13 who 60-year-old brothers Michael...
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
El Paso police say driver failed to yield right of way in deadly upper valley crash
UPDATE (6:00 P.M.): El Paso police have identified one of two people killed in this morning's crash. Police say 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park was driving east on Artcraft Road when she tried to make a u-turn in front of a westbound tractor-trailer. Police say Lira failed to yield...
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they mistook them for wild hogs during a hunting trip. Yet, the...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at the 8500 block of Dyer Street left one dead and three people injured Sunday. The incident occurred at a shopping center at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police say patrol officers responded to the shopping center due to threats of a shooting. While patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired The post Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KVIA.
Accused Walmart thief released from hospital and booked into El Paso jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who allegedly charged at an El Paso police officer with a knife and injured when the officer shot at him was released from the hospital. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger was accused of stealing from a Neighborhood Walmart in northeast El Paso in September.
El Paso’s Popular 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #12 Con Huevos
Local artist Tino Ortega is back with a new mural as part of his 3D balloon mural series in East El Paso. 'Con Huevos' is the newest mural that local artist Tino Ortega created as part of his realistic 3D mylar mural series. The phrase 'Con Huevos' literally translates into...
El Paso Police say father unknowingly ran over his toddler child who ended up on driveway
EL PASO, Texas -- A father unknowingly ran over his 1-year-old child Tuesday morning in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say it happened at 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Cathedral, which is south of Ysleta High School. Police say the 27-year-old man, his wife,...
1-year-old killed in driveway in Lower Valley; police continue investigation
UPDATE: The investigation by Special Traffic Investigators into tragic death of a 1-year old child is ongoing. The wife and pre-school aged child of a 27-year old man were gathered on the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle on the driveway at a residence at the 8700 block of Cathedral. Unbeknownst to the family, the […]
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
67-year-old woman from Florida dies in Hudspeth County rollover crash
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 67-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County, Texas Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Linda Lee of Inverness, Florida was driving westbound on the left lane of Interstate 10 near milepost 103 when she...
Police cam video shows moments leading up to deadly altercation at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Video obtained by ABC-7 shows the August 2 incident that led to the death of a 36-year-old man at a Chevron gas station on South Valley and University. Police have identified the man as Presley Eze. Police cam video shows officers asking Eze to exit...
