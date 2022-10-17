JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 'Hands on at Hyatt' program was created more than 25 years ago as a state-funded job training opportunity for those with disabilities. “This is a partnership and it's not just because of one person or one group. It’s a public-private partnership with the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation funding programs like ours and wonderful business partners like Hyatt and coming together and staying laser-focused on the mission and the people we serve," Hands-on Education Services Program Director, John Ficca said.

