Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation: Supports and Nurtures Local Kids (FCL Oct. 19, 2022)
The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation is an after-school and summer youth development program in Jacksonville's Urban Core that promotes academic achievement and positive life skills. The goal is to provide students the resources they need to rise to their full potential and become contributing members of society. One of the...
News4Jax.com
Celebrate ‘Dogtoberfest’ with free Jacksonville shelter adoptions at Regency PetSmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Animal Care and Protective Services is hosting a free adoption event this weekend at the Regency Petsmart location on Monument Road. To celebrate “Dogtoberfest,” come to 356 Monument Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday and meet some of the county’s cutest pups.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Duval County educator soars high during once-in-a-lifetime ride with the Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County educator got the ride of a lifetime Wednesday – flying with the Blue Angels. The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team is gearing up their air shows this weekend at NAS Jacksonville and one lucky person was chosen to fly with the Blue Angels.
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for St. Johns County commissioner Henry Dean?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One of the guests on This Week In Jacksonville, the weekly show where anchor Kent Justice hosts a discussion with decision-makers and other people behind the news, is St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean. Dean is chairman of the commission in one of the...
News4Jax.com
Lounge for traveling military members, their families abruptly closes at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known resource for traveling military members and their families has closed at Jacksonville International Airport — abruptly. News4JAX reached out to the United Service Organization, and a spokesperson confirms that they’ve closed their welcome center at JAX. It’s upsetting for some service members...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Jacksonville mayor's disability council recognizes Hyatt employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 'Hands on at Hyatt' program was created more than 25 years ago as a state-funded job training opportunity for those with disabilities. “This is a partnership and it's not just because of one person or one group. It’s a public-private partnership with the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation funding programs like ours and wonderful business partners like Hyatt and coming together and staying laser-focused on the mission and the people we serve," Hands-on Education Services Program Director, John Ficca said.
First Coast News
12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
Future of Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach still undetermined
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing opened its doors in 1995, and since then, it's seen more than three decades of people coming and going. To hear that this park could be torn down has some feeling nostalgic. “I’m kind of wistful you know I mean my kids had birthday...
New age of dog parks: Rent a yard for private off-leash play!
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Picture this: An Air BNB style business model for dog parks. Does your dog likes water? Here’s a yard with a pond. Does your dog need plenty of room to run? Here’s a few acres near you. Dog parks are not for everyone...
USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
News4Jax.com
‘Passion to make a difference’: Episcopal graduate’s Mayo Clinic research tied to family’s cancer loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ashton Body glows when she describes her biomedical research at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville working on using nanoparticles to deliver targeted treatments for breast cancer. The 20-year-old Harvard junior, who is among 12 speakers at Saturday’s TEDxJacksonville “Friction” conference, started working on the project at...
Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
Student Transportation of America gives explanation for wheels falling off school bus in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — After wheels fell off two separate school busses in Duval County back in August, the Student Transportation of America has it has concluded its investigation. "During the week of August 22nd, Student Transportation of America (STA) experienced an issue with two buses in which the...
Jacksonville U.S Navy Captain donates library to Christ's Church Academy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Christ's Church Academy held a special library dedication in honor of Zahra Ashtiani Meymand. Zahra passed away in 2019. She was born in the 1920s, became principal and owner of her own school in the mid-1940s, and immigrated to America during the Iranian Revolution. She...
2022 St. Johns River Report shows increasing fecal bacteria, phosphorus levels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) The 2022 St. Johns River Report was released Friday, offering some signs of positive progress regarding the health of the river. However, the report indicates that some trends are getting worse. The 15th annual report is an...
News4Jax.com
First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
Clay County Animal Services is offering free and low cost spay and neuter services
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal organizations have received funding for free or low cost spay and neuter services. Clay County Board of County Commissioners on behalf of Clay County Animal Services. First Coast No More Homeless Pets. St. Augustine Humane Society. Each Florida Animal Friend specialty license plate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
