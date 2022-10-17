ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor's disability council recognizes Hyatt employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 'Hands on at Hyatt' program was created more than 25 years ago as a state-funded job training opportunity for those with disabilities. “This is a partnership and it's not just because of one person or one group. It’s a public-private partnership with the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation funding programs like ours and wonderful business partners like Hyatt and coming together and staying laser-focused on the mission and the people we serve," Hands-on Education Services Program Director, John Ficca said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Passion to make a difference’: Episcopal graduate’s Mayo Clinic research tied to family’s cancer loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ashton Body glows when she describes her biomedical research at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville working on using nanoparticles to deliver targeted treatments for breast cancer. The 20-year-old Harvard junior, who is among 12 speakers at Saturday’s TEDxJacksonville “Friction” conference, started working on the project at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy