Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston schools contract lays groundwork for success
RECENTLY, MEMBERS of the Boston Teachers Union reached an important milestone on the path toward building the schools our students and communities deserve. Together, we overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year agreement with Boston Public Schools that represents significant progress for students and families, educators, democratically elected local leaders, local administrators, and community allies — all of whom had a voice in formulating the new pact and informing the innovative solutions that pact contains.
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
liveboston617.org
Lies, Half-Truths and Empty Promises: The Human Shell Game of Methadone Mile Led by Wu and Ignored by the Media
We will be the first to admit, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not cause the atrocity that has become known as Methadone Mile, but she sure as shit hasn’t fixed it. After all, we did coin the name “Marty’s Mile,” but then again Wu did promise to make it a top priority on the campaign trail. Wu, the Chicagoan who openly talks about radically changing Boston and its beloved identity, has seemingly shown her true colors with her indifference to public safety and the quality of life for her constituents, city employees and taxpaying businesses in the area of Mass and Cass.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
WCVB
Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood
BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Let’s celebrate STEM Week by expanding career pathways for youth
THE BOSTON AREA has a thriving innovation economy and is home to numerous companies in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. Yet, access to mutual learning opportunities with these booming industries remains limited for Boston’s educators and students. Today is the start of the annual Massachusetts STEM Week, a time to raise the visibility of these issues.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
commonwealthmagazine.org
In Boston redistricting, battle lines form over district lines
DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, the Boston city council redistricting process is either moving ahead sensibly toward a reasonable resolution or a train wreck that is unnecessarily slicing up neighborhoods into new districts and creating tension where it’s not needed. Such are the divergent views of a body that...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Developer proposes multifamily affordable housing in Mattapan
A developer is proposing the construction of a multifamily development at 1471 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan. According to the small project review application filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Oct. 3, the 27,164-square-foot lot currently houses two billboards within Mattapan Square’s Community Commercial Subdistrict. The...
Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants
MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
