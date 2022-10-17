Read full article on original website
Burkburnett PD investigating aggravated assault
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is investigating a aggravated assault Wednesday that left at least one person injured. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road around 1:30 p.m. Burkburnett PD officials said officers were able to quickly arrest the suspect and there is no danger to the public at this time.
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
Man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink. Malik Jones is charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest after police said they were sent to an […]
2 detained in connection to Henrietta ISD TikTok threat
The TikTok implying a threat against Henrietta ISD surfaced earlier this morning, containing audio from a song that references a planned school shooting.
One arrested following possible shooting in Burkburnett
One person is in custody and another hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.
Texas 6-year-old weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
Henrietta ISD addresses threat made on TikTok
The video began circulating this morning around 7:35 a.m. on TikTok, implying a threat against the district.
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its deputies. They did so on Wednesday by holding a promotions ceremony. 11 deputies in attendance were promoted. Sheriff David Duke said that others had to work some long hours last night and couldn’t make it today.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan. Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
WFISD elementary music teacher placed on administrative leave
Booker T. Washington's music teacher was placed on administrative leave as WFISD officials investigate allegations.
WFISD parent speaks on allegations against elementary teacher
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Independent School District music teacher is put on administrative leave after allegations surfaced online. “Not until this was made public on social media did we realize and everything clicked into place,” a parent of a child alleging abuse said. On Thursday, allegations began to surface on social media […]
Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
Wichita Falls community speaks on fentanyl crisis
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl poisoning is now the leading cause of death in 18 to 45-year-olds. Over 20 people have died from a fentanyl overdose in Wichita Falls just this year. That’s why the Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls felt it was so important to talk about...
Mark Hood withdraws from WFISD school board race
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A candidate for the Wichita Falls ISD School Board trustee at large position has pulled out of the race. Mark Hood cited medical issues as the reason for withdrawing from the election. “Many years ago I received two cochlear implants that have allowed me the...
Remembering the life of Danielle Hill Alvarado a decade later
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a decade since the body of a Wichita Falls woman who had been missing for two years was found at Burnett Park. “I wish my mommy was here right now, and I wish that we already found her,” the daughter of Danielle Hill Alvarado, Nikki Hill, said in an […]
