Henrietta, TX

newschannel6now.com

Burkburnett PD investigating aggravated assault

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is investigating a aggravated assault Wednesday that left at least one person injured. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road around 1:30 p.m. Burkburnett PD officials said officers were able to quickly arrest the suspect and there is no danger to the public at this time.
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burkburnett police say victim was not shot

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Woman sentenced in assault and battery case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its deputies. They did so on Wednesday by holding a promotions ceremony. 11 deputies in attendance were promoted. Sheriff David Duke said that others had to work some long hours last night and couldn’t make it today.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan. Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD parent speaks on allegations against elementary teacher

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Independent School District music teacher is put on administrative leave after allegations surfaced online. “Not until this was made public on social media did we realize and everything clicked into place,” a parent of a child alleging abuse said. On Thursday, allegations began to surface on social media […]
92.9 NIN

Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls community speaks on fentanyl crisis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl poisoning is now the leading cause of death in 18 to 45-year-olds. Over 20 people have died from a fentanyl overdose in Wichita Falls just this year. That’s why the Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls felt it was so important to talk about...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mark Hood withdraws from WFISD school board race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A candidate for the Wichita Falls ISD School Board trustee at large position has pulled out of the race. Mark Hood cited medical issues as the reason for withdrawing from the election. “Many years ago I received two cochlear implants that have allowed me the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

