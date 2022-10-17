ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
nypressnews.com

Key News Network

Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded

Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family argument leaves four shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Four people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

2urbangirls.com

Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
PALMDALE, CA

