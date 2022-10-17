Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Charged in Fatal Robbery Shooting That Led to Deadly Carjacking Months Later
Three people were charged Wednesday in a shooting death during a San Fernando Valley armed robbery that led to a carjacking months later in which the victim was dragged to his death on an Inglewood street. Joshua Reneau, 31, of Los Angeles, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, of West Covina, and...
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
foxla.com
4 arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T store, leading police on pursuit in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Four people were arrested for the armed robbery of a Los Angeles cell phone store after leading police on a chase through San Bernardino, officials announced Wednesday. Garyon Perkins, 21, Eathen Jacobs, 20, Jamarcus Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino. According...
Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
foxla.com
Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with murder of motorist dragged under SUV, also charged with additional count of murder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that three people have been charged today in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year. The final arrests led to a police pursuit where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his vehicle. “I am grateful that...
2urbangirls.com
Family argument leaves four shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Four people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigating security guard’s violent arrest
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd. Anderson was talking […]
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park
On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. During the...
foxla.com
Family claims use-of-force by LASD deputies captured on video resulted in loss of man’s eye
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A Southern California family claims a man was brutally assaulted by two deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in several injuries including the loss of the alleged victim’s right eye in a disturbing incident in Inglewood that was all caught on camera.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Shooting During Family Argument in Lancaster
Two people were taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Their names and relationship to the victims were not released. The shooting took...
2urbangirls.com
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
2 hospitalized after shooting on southbound 110 Freeway in Gardena
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area Monday morning, authorities said.
AOL Corp
Suspect in killing of rapper PnB Rock is extradited to L.A. to face murder charge
A man wanted in connection with the slaying of rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down last month at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A., has been extradited to Los Angeles after his initial arrest in Las Vegas. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was booked into L.A....
Comments / 1