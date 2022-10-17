Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Kanye West Buys MAGA Cesspit Parler After Getting Kicked Off Instagram and Twitter
Kanye West is buying the social media hellsite Parler after the rapper was kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, the platform’s parent company announced Monday. The troubled rapper appears to be framing the purchase as a means of defending right-wing free speech, with Parler itself having...
Kanye West says he plans to make Parler a social-media platform for people who were 'bullied by the thought police'
Kanye West said Parler would be for people who were restricted by other sites, per Bloomberg. The rapper said he knew it was time to buy his own site after getting booted off Twitter and Instagram. "They've already taken enough from me for differences of opinion," he added. Kanye West...
Bad Business: Kanye West Announces Plan To Purchase Conservative Social Media Site Parler, George Floyd Family Ponders Lawsuit
Kanye West continues to be given space to say a whole lot of nothing. Despite having recently appeared on NORE and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, the digital duo gave the sunken rap star yet another opportunity to spew his nonsense. Among the many ignorant comments Ye made during...
Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him
The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z
Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says.
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'
Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation. During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."
A Facebook contractor describes what it's like working on the company's customer service front lines
In an interview with Insider, a Facebook customer-service contractor described torrents of abuse from customers, and insomnia from the job's stress.
Houston Chronicle
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”. The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their combat strategy in real time. The interchange illustrated the interplay between the national-security community and those who cover it. And no one straddled both worlds quite like Meek, an Emmy-winning deep-dive journalist who also was a former senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee. To his detractors within ABC, Meek was something of a “military fanboy.” But his track record of exclusives was undeniable, breaking the news of foiled terrorist plots in New York City and the Army’s coverup of the fratricidal death of Pfc. Dave Sharrett II in Iraq, a bombshell that earned Meek a face-to-face meeting with President Obama. With nine years at ABC under his belt, a buzzy Hulu documentary poised for Emmy attention, and an upcoming book on the military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the 52-year-old bear of a man seemed to be at the height of his powers and the pinnacle of his profession.
Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.
Fox News is battling a $1.9 billion lawsuit over its promotion of baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.
Comments / 0