ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TheDailyBeast

Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Vice

Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him

The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z

Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
Vibe

‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks

The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
iHeartRadio

Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'

Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation. During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."
Houston Chronicle

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”. The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their combat strategy in real time. The interchange illustrated the interplay between the national-security community and those who cover it. And no one straddled both worlds quite like Meek, an Emmy-winning deep-dive journalist who also was a former senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee. To his detractors within ABC, Meek was something of a “military fanboy.” But his track record of exclusives was undeniable, breaking the news of foiled terrorist plots in New York City and the Army’s coverup of the fratricidal death of Pfc. Dave Sharrett II in Iraq, a bombshell that earned Meek a face-to-face meeting with President Obama. With nine years at ABC under his belt, a buzzy Hulu documentary poised for Emmy attention, and an upcoming book on the military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the 52-year-old bear of a man seemed to be at the height of his powers and the pinnacle of his profession.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy