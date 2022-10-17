Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you
WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
Woman losing movement in hands makes popular Waukesha Strong design
A Waukesha woman is losing the ability of her hands, but she still came up with a way to show her Waukesha Strong spirit during the Darrell Brooks trial.
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A BINGO tribute at this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display on Highway 167 in Hubertus, WI
Hubertus, WI – There is a special significance to this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display by creator Jimmy Zamzow. On his Holy Hill Skeleton social media page, Zamzow dubbed this year’s display a dedication to Bonnie Bingo tent. Washington County Insider on YouTube. “I lost my mother...
Select restaurants are providing $10 instant discounts for Taste of the Gateway
Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.
milwaukeerecord.com
Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23
In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’s a very challenging situation’: Couple living with disabilities shares struggles of needing at-home aides
GREENFIELD, Wis. — For decades, Mark Lang and Luanne McGregor have needed home health care aides. It’s not always easy for them, but it’s a reality they’re sharing with others, hoping to shed light on the need for consistent care. On an average weekday afternoon, you...
tmj4.com
Cat Hoarding Case in Brookfield
At the Elmbrook Humane Society, there is over 200 volunteers, the shelter cares for approximately 2,000 animals annually and is able to offer valuable educational programs onsite to the community. On Wednesday, August 31st, Elmbrook Humane Society staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats...
Family opens up about son's recovery after bonfire explosion
As four of the Pulaski bonfire explosion victims continue to get care in Milwaukee, one of the families opened up about their son's experience.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
tmj4.com
Pastor Aaron Strong killed in Milwaukee reckless driving crash remembered at funeral
MILWAUKEE — Family, friends, and an entire church community said a final goodbye to a Milwaukee pastor who was killed by a reckless driver while on his way to church. The funeral for Pastor Aaron Strong was held at the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday. Colleagues...
CBS 58
Over 60 Milwaukee employers participating in drive-thru job fairs on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Districts in Milwaukee that were particularly hit hard by COVID-19 will be holding job fairs on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Drive-thru job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 9th and 14th Aldermanic districts. All attendees will receive a no-contact bag with information on...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
CBS 58
New cheese bar opens in Lake Geneva as long-time dairy farmer turns his passion into curds
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hill Valley's Cheese Shop, is one of those places in Lake Geneva that you could stay in way too long looking at cheeses and all of the accessories that go with them. Now there's a place to gather right next door. "When we started...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Harley-Davidson to 'repurpose' historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side
Harley-Davidson Inc. will "repurpose" its historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side later this year, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
