Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you

WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23

In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Cat Hoarding Case in Brookfield

At the Elmbrook Humane Society, there is over 200 volunteers, the shelter cares for approximately 2,000 animals annually and is able to offer valuable educational programs onsite to the community. On Wednesday, August 31st, Elmbrook Humane Society staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wgnradio.com

Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE

