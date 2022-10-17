Read full article on original website
How Hard Is It to Change, Really?
The self-help industry tends to promote incremental change, possibly in order to maintain its own necessity. A small 2016 study showed that one group of students was able to make substantial self-improvements in several key areas in just six weeks. Because small studies can later prove to be distorted, the...
Deepen the Core of Your Being
Gravity and entropy are powerful processes in the natural world. Gravity draws things together toward a center, while entropy scatters them into disorder. In much the same way, in our own lives, some things bring us to the center, while others disturb and disperse us. In terms of centering, be...
The Unexpected Consequence of Unhappiness
We fail to recognize that unhappiness is linked to emotional and physical symptoms we may experience. Emotional wellness can be fostered through skills that promote positive emotions and good relationships. Recognizing the sources of our unhappiness is the first step toward change. There is not a medication in the world...
Increase Your Joy Aptitude
Joy aptitude can be enhanced through cognitive mindsets. An orientation toward gratitude can heighten one's capacity for joy. Replaying joyful experiences and encounters from the past can promote joy in the present. Decisively, I shut my laptop. I had committed to a 30-minute walk during lunch. Seventeen unanswered messages in...
Do Men Need Best Friends?
Everyone can benefit from a strong social support network. Friendship needs, however, differ based on individual preferences. Generally speaking, when it comes to friendship, quality over quantity is best. Healthy friendships are a big part of the puzzle when it comes to mental health, life satisfaction, and longevity. There are...
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
How To Find Your Life's Purpose
Ocean Under Crepuscular CloudsPhoto from Josh Sorenson. Let’s not assume it won’t happen to us. As long as we’re standing in a line to get the latest iPhone, or wasting our time to be accepted into an exclusive club as an example, it means unimportant matters matter to us, and this is passivity.
8 Life Changes When You Quit Procrastinating
Does the self-destructive habit of procrastinating affect your daily life? Once you’re stuck in this pattern, it becomes a downward vortex. Putting things off can prevent you from reaching goals and eventually erode personal and professional relationships. It’s only human to put off the dreaded chore. An article published...
Feeling Afraid of the World? 6 Signs of Vulnerability Schema
Triggered feelings of vulnerability may be more about your past than what’s happening now. Certain childhood experiences may leave an imprint that the world is dangerous and life is fragile, so you feel you must always be careful. To overcome vulnerability schema, remind yourself that now, as an adult,...
Diabulimia: A Dangerous, Overlooked Eating Disorder
The term "diabulimia" is used to describe an eating disorder in which people with Type 1 diabetes use insulin omission to control weight gain. Severe consequences of diabulimia could include nerve and organ dysfunction, metabolic disorders, cognitive decline, and death. Treating diabulimia requires medical, psychological, and nutritional interventions. Type 1...
Getting Your Emotional Affairs in Order
At every level of life, we deal with our emotions. It may be about our career and goals. It may be about our relationships. It may be about our family’s health. It may be about the state of the world. There are endless things we feel something about, and those emotions can be a gift or a curse.
FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Principles of a good marriage
“There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage.” – Martin Luther. “With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love…” – Bible (Ephesians 4:2) John and Jane were in the process of planning...
How to Find the Mentor You Need
The one-on-one mentor is dedicated to you; there is a two-way relationship between mentor and mentee. The career mentor is focused on helping advance your career. The lateral mentor is someone who does not share your skills and may work in another department. Mentorship committees are a great place to...
How Can We Think Most Effectively?
The left and right brains are two different personalities under one skull. To achieve the highest quality of thought, resist the left brain’s demands always to take the lead. Making and responding to art is one good way to feel the power of the right brain. The "good stuff,"...
Technology Use, Loneliness, and Isolation
The Internet has served as a lifeline connecting people with family and friends and combating loneliness and isolation. When technology takes the place of in-person relationships, it has been found to increase loneliness and disconnection. A compulsion to use technology might ultimately harm users and contribute to real-life social isolation.
Opinion: Relationship Commandments That Can Be Incorporated Starting Now
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
Parenting Is an Experience Full of Tests
One common conflict that arises between parent and child is the battle over homework. Children may be particularly reluctant to work on subjects that they find difficult and often get angry at their parents' insistence. It's tempting to respond to anger with anger, but parents will find that they are...
How to Search for and Vet Your Prospective EMDR Therapist
Many poorly trained therapists market themselves as EMDR therapists. It's best to vet them carefully. When seeking EMDR treatment, finding a therapist certified by the EMDR International Association is ideal. EMDR works best when one feels safe, connected with, listened to, and supported by their EMDR therapist. The good news...
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
