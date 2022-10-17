After months of exploring options for possible exemption, BTS’ label has confirmed that all seven members of the K-Pop group plan to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea. Jin will be the first to enlist following the release of his forthcoming solo material at the end of the month. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the six remaining members will follow based on their individual schedules, thus extending the band’s previously announced hiatus to 2025. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into...

2 DAYS AGO