wegotthiscovered.com
BTS fans send the hashtag #ForeverWithBTS to number one worldwide after devastating announcement
After years of speculation and attempts to delay the inevitable, BTS has officially announced they will be enlisting in the military to complete South Korea’s compulsory 18-21 month service. This has understandably left the band’s fans, known as the ARMY, devastated. The statement released by BTS’ label, BIGHIT...
BTS performs emotional concert in Busan, Korea, as uncertainty hovers over group's future
Global superstars BTS gave a free “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in Busan, South Korea, Saturday night, lending their star power to the port city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030,. The seven members of BTS delivered a performance that was equal parts reunion,...
NME
BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
South Korea stands to lose billions from making K-pop superstars BTS do military service
Between 2014 and 2023, analysts projected BTS would have contributed $29.1 trillion to the South Korean economy.
BTS Members to Complete ‘Mandatory Military Duties’ in South Korea, Extending Hiatus Through 2025
After months of exploring options for possible exemption, BTS’ label has confirmed that all seven members of the K-Pop group plan to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea. Jin will be the first to enlist following the release of his forthcoming solo material at the end of the month. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the six remaining members will follow based on their individual schedules, thus extending the band’s previously announced hiatus to 2025. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into...
