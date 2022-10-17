Read full article on original website
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Carlos King Subs Kandi Burruss After She Makes Controversial Accusations?
Carlos King and Kandi Burruss are not in a good place anymore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is currently filming the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some people have been critical of her time on the show. As we reported, Marlo Hampton told Carlos King that Kandi has been coasting. So Marlo intended to make her earn her peach during Marlo’s first season as a main cast member. Marlo also threw Carlos under a bus while appearing on his podcast, “Reality with The King.” And she accused Carlos of saying Kandi wasn’t earning her check while he was an Executive Producer on RHOA. So fans began to suspect that Carlos and Kandi aren’t on good terms anymore.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Puts Him on Blast After He Films RHOA with Sheree Whitfield
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield’s romance is polarizing. “Love And Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt made the headlines for his messy divorce. Although he and Melody Holt seemed like a power couple, they had a lot of issues behind the scenes. And Melody said Martell’s long history of cheating was just too much to keep dealing with. So she filed for divorce. Martell then informed her that his longtime mistress Arionne Curry was pregnant. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been a mess for Melody and Martell. Martell even filed for full custody. And he feels he should have a say so in who babysits their children. Fans and Melody have accused Martell of being homophobic. People believe homophobia is the reason why Martell doesn’t want Melody’s gay brother watching the children.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’
Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion
The reality star surprised host Andy Cohen and castmates with her new ink Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos. The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night. During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle. In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today,"...
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Exchange Loving Messages On Instagram Amid Divorce Announcement
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict seemingly still have love for each other as the former more openly embraces their new chapters. The divorcing couple exchanged warm messages underneath an Instagram post by Mowry thanking her community for support since she announced the duo’s split. “Every book starts with a...
Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown
The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke
Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA
“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Sudden Stroke & Heart Attack
NeNe Leakes' son Brentt suffered a terrifying medical emergency. The 23-year-old reportedly suffered a both a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month. Luckily, Brentt has been on the road to recovery after quickly being transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Sources close to the offspring of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star say he is currently out of the hospital and recovering at home. NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'As OK! previously reported, the family has been through their fair share of heartache...
