Monroe County, MI

Diana McFarland
2d ago

ancestry DNA will answer that question .why all unidentified persons are not run through this system they make more than enough through members to do as free service to the unidentified to give peace to families and maybe help close cold cases even if just missing

CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WTOL 11

17-year-old girl missing from Monroe County

MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Denoewer, from London Township, left her residence on Sept. 27 with friends and has not been heard from since. Her last known location is believed to be western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot at while walking home, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A gunman was arrested Wednesday after firing shots during an argument with a woman and barricading himself for hours inside a home on Detroit’s west side. Police said they were called late Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to a home in the 19700 block of Plainview Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. UPDATE: Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch...
DETROIT, MI

