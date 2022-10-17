Read full article on original website
Diana McFarland
2d ago
ancestry DNA will answer that question .why all unidentified persons are not run through this system they make more than enough through members to do as free service to the unidentified to give peace to families and maybe help close cold cases even if just missing
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
17-year-old girl missing from Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Denoewer, from London Township, left her residence on Sept. 27 with friends and has not been heard from since. Her last known location is believed to be western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.
Man still unidentified 23 years after skeletal remains found on Belle Isle in Detroit
DETROIT – Skeletal remains were discovered along the banks of Lake Tacoma on Belle Isle in Detroit 23 years ago. Officials believe the remains were those of a Black man between the ages of 18 and 50. He still hasn’t been identified. The remains were discovered on October...
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return.
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
Taylor police want help identifying owner of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting
TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a car involved in a drive-by shooting in Taylor. The shooting happened on Sept. 27. The victim was shot four times in what police said was an unprovoked drive-by shooting near the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
Man pronounced dead at hospital after Detroit police find him with gunshot wound
DETROIT – Police found a man shot in Detroit and transported him to a hospital where he died. He was found at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of West Chicago and Patton Street in Detroit. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. Police do not...
Woodhaven teen still hospitalized after being struck by car last month when riding bicycle to school
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A Woodhaven teenager is still fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while on his way to school last month. Aidan Garner, a junior in high school, was riding his bike to school on Sept. 26 when he was struck by a car which led him to be severely injured.
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September
Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street.
Where is Brian Grocki? 14-year-old vanished after leaving friend’s house in Trenton 32 years ago
TRENTON, Mich. – Brian Grocki was 14 years old when he vanished after reportedly leaving a friend’s house in Trenton. He was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 1990, sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Grocki would be 46 years old now. One of...
44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate
(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A gunman was arrested Wednesday after firing shots during an argument with a woman and barricading himself for hours inside a home on Detroit’s west side. Police said they were called late Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to a home in the 19700 block of Plainview Avenue.
BODY CAM: Lenawee Co. deputy rescues man from burning vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County deputy rescued a man from a burning vehicle last month after making a traffic stop. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Warner made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people with felony warrants.
20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods
GROSS POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. The man says he was physically assaulted on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 12, as he walked his dog on...
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty officer
Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week.
33-Year-Old Joshua Davis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Monday. The crash happened on Northbound US-127 near the Shepherd area.
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. UPDATE: Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch...
