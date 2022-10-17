ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Ye’s trainer questions why people were more upset over the “White Lives Matter” shirt than his anti-semitic remarks. Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TheDailyBeast

Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Vice

Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him

The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
BET

Kanye West Responds To Being Flagged For Antisemitism

Kanye West doesn’t agree that his recent remarks in his latest interviews have been antisemitic and shared with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he in fact isn’t a fan of the label. In a 20-minute segment, shared by Cuomo, West is seen speaking remotely from the inside of...
HipHopWired

Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory

For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
Popular Science

Kanye West plans to buy so-called ‘free speech’ social media platform, Parler

Parler has entered an “agreement in principle” to be purchased by Ye, the rapper, producer, and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West. The announcement this morning comes via the conservative alternative social media platform’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, which notes that a definitive deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Founded in 2018 to supposedly foster a “truly non-cancelable environment” for users—a promise that routinely protects categorically inaccurate information and hate speech—Parler is part of a burgeoning alternative online ecosystem for reactionary media figures and politicians, as well as their followers.
XXL Mag

Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Media App Parler

Kanye West is purchasing the conservative social media app Parler. On Monday (Oct. 17), Parler Technologies confirmed the deal in a statement released on the Parler app. "Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," the statement reads.
HAWAII STATE
iHeartRadio

Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'

Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation. During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."
rolling out

Joey Bada$$ comes to Kanye West’s defense

Ye West’s controversial interview on “Drink Champs” has caused rage over social media, and many people are criticizing the rapper for his statements regarding George Floyd. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was...
