thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Ye’s trainer questions why people were more upset over the “White Lives Matter” shirt than his anti-semitic remarks. Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Kanye West Buys MAGA Cesspit Parler After Getting Kicked Off Instagram and Twitter
Kanye West is buying the social media hellsite Parler after the rapper was kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, the platform’s parent company announced Monday. The troubled rapper appears to be framing the purchase as a means of defending right-wing free speech, with Parler itself having...
Kanye West says he plans to make Parler a social-media platform for people who were 'bullied by the thought police'
Kanye West said Parler would be for people who were restricted by other sites, per Bloomberg. The rapper said he knew it was time to buy his own site after getting booted off Twitter and Instagram. "They've already taken enough from me for differences of opinion," he added. Kanye West...
Bad Business: Kanye West Announces Plan To Purchase Conservative Social Media Site Parler, George Floyd Family Ponders Lawsuit
Kanye West continues to be given space to say a whole lot of nothing. Despite having recently appeared on NORE and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, the digital duo gave the sunken rap star yet another opportunity to spew his nonsense. Among the many ignorant comments Ye made during...
Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him
The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
BET
Kanye West Responds To Being Flagged For Antisemitism
Kanye West doesn’t agree that his recent remarks in his latest interviews have been antisemitic and shared with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he in fact isn’t a fan of the label. In a 20-minute segment, shared by Cuomo, West is seen speaking remotely from the inside of...
Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory
For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
Kanye West plans to buy so-called ‘free speech’ social media platform, Parler
Parler has entered an “agreement in principle” to be purchased by Ye, the rapper, producer, and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West. The announcement this morning comes via the conservative alternative social media platform’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, which notes that a definitive deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Founded in 2018 to supposedly foster a “truly non-cancelable environment” for users—a promise that routinely protects categorically inaccurate information and hate speech—Parler is part of a burgeoning alternative online ecosystem for reactionary media figures and politicians, as well as their followers.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Media App Parler
Kanye West is purchasing the conservative social media app Parler. On Monday (Oct. 17), Parler Technologies confirmed the deal in a statement released on the Parler app. "Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," the statement reads.
Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'
Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation. During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."
Joey Bada$$ comes to Kanye West’s defense
Ye West’s controversial interview on “Drink Champs” has caused rage over social media, and many people are criticizing the rapper for his statements regarding George Floyd. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was...
Mipcom Cannes Takeaways: Netflix Quiet As Ad Tier Chatter Begins, FAST Money And The Cost Of Living Crisis Hits Production
