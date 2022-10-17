ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors begin title defense at No. 1; Clippers edge Celtics; Lakers avoid bottom-10

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy