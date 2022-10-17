NBA Power Rankings: Warriors begin title defense at No. 1; Clippers edge Celtics; Lakers avoid bottom-10

Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
Stephen Curry spoke about his dating life as a youngster and how he dealt with his old-school parents.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Boston Celtics have released their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game. Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics. 2022-23 NBA...
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night
The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
