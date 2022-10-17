Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on District Boulevard and Ashe Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road regarding a major-injury crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a driver ran a solid red light on northbound Ashe...
Bakersfield Now
Man crashes into three vehicles, attempts to leave scene in SW Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to flee from two crashes in southwest Bakersfield following a pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:50 p.m. CHP officers saw a grey Dodge speeding on Stockdale Highway, west of Ashe Road and attempted...
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
21-Year-Old Man Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash was initiated after a man in a Dodge was speeding on Stockdale Highway. The officers attempted to stop the driver but failed.
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
Bakersfield Now
Two dead after crash on South Vineland Road in Lamont
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead after a crash in Lamont Sunday night. According to CHP, on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at about 10:09 p.m., officers were called to a crash on South Vineland Road, north of Buena Vista Boulevard. CHP said during the investigation, it was...
Fatal crash near Weedpatch leaves 2 dead
A fatal crash involving one car occurred on South Vineland Road north of Buena Vista Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed in southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the report, 24-year-old Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo was driving a car that collided with another car on White Lane and Stine Road, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at around 2:36 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
Bicyclist killed Saturday in an early morning traffic accident in Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday regarding a traffic accident that killed a man on a bicycle in Bakersfield over the weekend.
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
Bakersfield Now
Portion of Highway 119 reduced to one-way traffic: Caltrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans announced Highway 119, between Wible Road and Akers Road/Van Horn Road will be reduced to one-way traffic tomorrow through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers are reminded to stay attentive and undistracted while driving, and be aware of workers...
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for missing 76-year-old Mojave woman who has dementia
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia. KCSO said 76-year-old Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 6:20 p.m., leaving her home in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Comments / 0