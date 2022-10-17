ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on District Boulevard and Ashe Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road regarding a major-injury crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a driver ran a solid red light on northbound Ashe...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Now

Coroner identifies man killed in southwest Bakersfield crash

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the report, 24-year-old Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo was driving a car that collided with another car on White Lane and Stine Road, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at around 2:36 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
MOJAVE, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Highway 119 reduced to one-way traffic: Caltrans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans announced Highway 119, between Wible Road and Akers Road/Van Horn Road will be reduced to one-way traffic tomorrow through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers are reminded to stay attentive and undistracted while driving, and be aware of workers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

