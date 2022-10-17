ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting begins

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election.

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. It said speakers in addition to Trump would be announced later.

The advisory said he would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says

Among Trump’s endorsees is Gov. Greg Abbott , who is fighting against Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a third term. Abbott’s campaign did not immediately say whether he would be at the rally.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

