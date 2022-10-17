Read full article on original website
Early Chamber of Commerce presents awards during annual banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
Dortha Jo Jamison, 75, of Bangs
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Betty Sue Barnes, 85
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
VFW Post to Host Dance Friday Night
The Brownwood VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary invites everyone to join them for a night of music and dancing with the Ramblin’ Rose Band. The dance is Friday, October 21, at the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There will also be a...
Department of Corrections Bus and Car Collide in Callahan County
Callahan County – On Tuesday, 10-18-22, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a crash involving a Texas Department of Corrections transport bus and a motorist on State Highway (S.H.) 36, 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 283. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
Nov. 8 General Election Early Voting Period Starts Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m.to...
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
Burn Ban Remains in Place in Brown County
In session Monday morning, Brown County Commissioners took no official action on the Burn Ban which means it will remain in place. Even though light rain was received over much of the county Sunday night and Monday morning, fire department and emergency management personnel believe the Burn Ban should remain in place for now.
