Austin, TX

Scarlet Nation

Braylon Conley on picking up a Texas offer - "It was a big moment"

The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of their commitments at last week’s Iowa State game. In addition to that group, the UT coaches welcomed a handful of uncommitted prospects, including defensive back Braylon Conley. For Conley, a member of the 2024 class, it was a good visit and a productive visit, with the four-star defender picking up an offer from the UT staff.
Scarlet Nation

Speedy WR Ryan Niblett ready to make big impact at Texas

Ryan Niblett emerged as one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Texas early in his high school career. Offers poured in from programs all over the nation, including from the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC. In the end, the Longhorns won out for...
Scarlet Nation

Jelani McDonald enjoys UT visit, planning to return for an OV

Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald picked up a Texas offer last week, and the versatile defender made his way to Austin on Saturday for his first UT visit, an unofficial visit to watch the Longhorns take on Iowa State. For McDonald, there were a lot of positives to take away from the experience.
