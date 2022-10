AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. According to University Police, 19-year-old Tyler Lewis of Baldwin, N.Y., a student at Buffalo State College, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Lewis was reportedly taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

