Hillsboro, OH

Why Honda chose Fayette County

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at a Fayette County mega site that will create 2,200 jobs. The announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hobart donates welders, metal to HHS

On Oct. 6, the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology donated $60,000 worth of equipment to the Hillsboro High School welding program. Josh Pohlman, the Hillsboro welding director, was interviewed by yearbook and journalism teacher Gabby Lochbaum. When asked how these new machines would be used in the classroom, Pohlman said, “These welders will be put to use in the classroom by allowing my students to get more welding time in each class period, instead of having to wait on a welder. The welders are also digital readout which will allow the students to make more adjustments to better fit their welding style.”
HILLSBORO, OH
Barnes, Akers All-FAC volleyball

McClain’s Lily Barnes and Hillsboro Cora Akers have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball team. Miami Trace won the FAC, going 10-0. Four players from Miami Trace were named first team, All-FAC, including the FAC Player of the Year Addyson Butts. Also accorded first team honors...
GREENFIELD, OH
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Jennifer Brooks, 34, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. Corey Vail, 47, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for burglary out of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, and was issued traffic citations for driving without a valid license and a license plate light.
GREENFIELD, OH

