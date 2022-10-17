Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Blazers-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Loyalty is a trait that everyone values. You want loyal friends. You want a loyal partner. For that matter, you even want loyal employees if you’re an employer. The knowledge that somebody is unlikely to turn their back on you is valuable. NBA teams want loyalty from their star players too.
ABC 4
Utah Jazz announcer shares what’s new for the upcoming season
Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season. Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
De’Aaron Fox says Kings ‘gave it away’ in season-opening loss to Portland Trail Blazers
The atmosphere was electric as a sellout crowd of 17,611 made its way into Golden 1 Center, but the Trail Blazers spoiled the occasion.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, October 20 (Continue To Fade Lakers)
The Clippers and Lakers face off on Thursday, with the Clippers opening their season and the Lakers looking to bounce back from a big loss to the Golden State Warriors. Kawhi Leonard is making his return to basketball in this one, coming back from an ACL injury. Is his return enough for the Clippers to take the next step and become contenders again?
Nassir Little signs extension with Portland Trailblazers
Former first-round pickNassir Little is staying in Portland. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Trail Blazers and Little have agreed to a four-year extension worth $28M per multiple reports. Little was entering the final year of his rookie deal with Portland and has now agreed to stay with the franchise. Coming off a shoulder injury that cut his 2021-22 season short, Little is back this year and was battling Josh Hart for the starting small forward spot. Little lost out on that spot but will be a big part of the team’s rotation this year. Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022 The 22-year-old Little has averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through 138 career games so far. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field including 31.7 percent from the three-point line. The Blazers are on the road in Sacramento to open the season on Wednesday night.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies are one of the more intriguing matchups in the first full slate of the 2022-23 NBA season. New York is looking to turn things around after a disappointing second season under Tom Thibodeau following a playoff appearance in his first season. The Grizzlies...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0