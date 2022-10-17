Former first-round pickNassir Little is staying in Portland. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Trail Blazers and Little have agreed to a four-year extension worth $28M per multiple reports. Little was entering the final year of his rookie deal with Portland and has now agreed to stay with the franchise. Coming off a shoulder injury that cut his 2021-22 season short, Little is back this year and was battling Josh Hart for the starting small forward spot. Little lost out on that spot but will be a big part of the team’s rotation this year. Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022 The 22-year-old Little has averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through 138 career games so far. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field including 31.7 percent from the three-point line. The Blazers are on the road in Sacramento to open the season on Wednesday night.

