Portland, OR

ABC 4

Utah Jazz announcer shares what’s new for the upcoming season

Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season. Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nassir Little signs extension with Portland Trailblazers

Former first-round pickNassir Little is staying in Portland. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Trail Blazers and Little have agreed to a four-year extension worth $28M per multiple reports. Little was entering the final year of his rookie deal with Portland and has now agreed to stay with the franchise. Coming off a shoulder injury that cut his 2021-22 season short, Little is back this year and was battling Josh Hart for the starting small forward spot. Little lost out on that spot but will be a big part of the team’s rotation this year. Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022 The 22-year-old Little has averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through 138 career games so far. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field including 31.7 percent from the three-point line. The Blazers are on the road in Sacramento to open the season on Wednesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
