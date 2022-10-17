ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […]
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
I-95 FM

Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’

A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
saltwatersportsman.com

The Weird World of Saltwater Hybrids

Spend enough time fishing and an odd catch is inevitable. Maybe it’s a strange, mysterious species. Like expecting to catch whiting when dunking cut squid in the South Carolina surf and instead pulling in a freaky-looking Atlantic cuttlefish. At least we know exactly what an Atlantic cuttlefish is. (Well, maybe after you look it up.)
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

