Ex-FedEx employee from Boston gets 10 years in prison for drug offenses

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 38-year-old Dorian Rojas a former FedEx employee that delivered to addresses in Cambridge and Watertown was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Man arrested after 8 guns, 23 high-capacity magazines seized at weigh station on I-95 in Rowley

A FedEx package that was delivered to a biology lab at Harvard University in June 2019 was recovered by officers. It contained one kilogram of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine. The investigation revealed that Rojas asked co-conspirator and FedEx delivery driver Lennon Carrasco to retrieve the package and deliver it to Rojas.

Another package Rojas asked Carrasco to retrieve and divert was observed being delivered to Rojas in August 2019. Rojas was arrested and the package contained almost one kilogram of heroin.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of heroin on March 1.

Carrasco is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine.

