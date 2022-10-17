ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Complex

Charles Barkley Signs 10-Year Deal With TNT Reportedly Worth Over $100 Million

Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT. The New York Post reports Barkley has signed a deal worth “in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million.” The 59-year-old Hall of Famer, who stars alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on TNT’s Inside the NBA, is currently on a $10 million-per-season contract that’s set to expire after the 2024-25 season.
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Decision News

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks in a draft night trade, but it has been clear for some time they never intended on using the veteran guard. In a move that had been reported for a while, the Pistons officially waived Walker on Monday, according to reports. The 32-year-old four-time All-Star is now free to sign elsewhere.
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook’s Reaction To Coming Off The Bench Revealed

Russ has a new role heading into the regular season. Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
