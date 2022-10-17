Russ has a new role heading into the regular season. Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.

