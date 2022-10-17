Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
UM Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday its Class of 2023 inductees for its 54th UM Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which will be held next spring. The 10-member Class of 2023 is comprised of Kevin Brown (baseball), David Gil (baseball), Aaron Moser (track and field),...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
communitynewspapers.com
BATTLE COURT JAI-ALAI BRINGS “THE WORLD’S FASTEST GAME” TO MIAMI
Until November 2022, lovers of the game or those just wanting to experience something new are invited to experience the high action game and event extras like food and drinks, music, raffles, and more. Standing out amongst common, run-of-the-mill sporting events is an innovative and exciting take on a sport...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
secretmiami.com
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
Miami New Times
The "Wolf of Wall Street" Stiffed Me! Miami Limo Driver Sues Jordan Belfort
Limo driver Robert Posch knew exactly what his regular client Jordan Belfort, AKA the notorious "Wolf of Wall Street," required upon climbing into Posch's shiny new Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb. "He pretty much used me on a daily basis" starting in the...
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
communitynewspapers.com
“Miami : The New Wall Street” topic for Bill Talbert, Beacon Council
This slideshow requires JavaScript. UHealth/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sole Mia sponsors meeting. You’ve read the headlines….and here in Southeast Florida we’re living it every day. There’s a tremendous exodus from Northern cities to the greater Miami area …and it isn’t the usual “sunshine and beaches” that’s drawing in hundreds of thousands of new residents and businesses—it’s Florida’s business-friendly climate, tax advantages and concerns about rising crime in their former cities that’s driving this exodus. Bill Talbert, Interim President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and former President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, was the keynote speaker for a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce meeting about this topic. Talbert said, “New residents are bringing their businesses…some of them very big businesses. Like Citadel Securities, the global hedge fund and Blockchain.com and FTX.US and eToro…all have moved to Miami . They’re also investing in our communities…did you see that FTX.US purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena for $135 million?”
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
communitynewspapers.com
Auditions Open for Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
—Musicians 18 and under are invited to apply — The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation are inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The deadline to apply is Dec. 12. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people,...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach to Host Aspen Ideas: Climate Press Event & Heat Roundtable October 20
— Media invited to attend event with national climate leaders to discuss impacts of extreme heat & preview new details of Aspen Ideas: Climate in 2023— WHAT: The City of Miami Beach and the Aspen Institute invite media to attend a press announcement and roundtable event discussing the adverse impacts of extreme heat and climate change. Attendees will receive an early preview of plans for Aspen Ideas: Climate, which returns to Miami Beach in 2023 from March 6-9.
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested on Domestic Violence and Robbery Charges
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" on the show, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 17. The 32-year-old allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole $7,000 from her. This is his second arrest for domestic violence in less than two years.
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
communitynewspapers.com
Humbert Celebrate “Perfect Day” Remake Vinyl Release November 5 at Bar Nancy
They’re not your average indie art rock band. In fact, Humbert, proud torchbearers for the under-heralded Hialeah original rock scene have survived one global pandemic, three major lineup changes, and the comings and goings of more than a dozen iconic local music establishments. Now, they are doing something for...
communitynewspapers.com
Arbetter Hot Dogs Hall of Fame celebration, Nov. 11
The iconic Arbetter Hot Dogs is holding its highly anticipated Hall of Fame event on Nov. 11 at the restaurant, 8747 SW 40 St. The event will start at 11 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. The inductees will include Brother Kevin Handibode; former University of Miami football legend, Green...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
