You've read the headlines….and here in Southeast Florida we're living it every day. There's a tremendous exodus from Northern cities to the greater Miami area …and it isn't the usual "sunshine and beaches" that's drawing in hundreds of thousands of new residents and businesses—it's Florida's business-friendly climate, tax advantages and concerns about rising crime in their former cities that's driving this exodus. Bill Talbert, Interim President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and former President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, was the keynote speaker for a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce meeting about this topic. Talbert said, "New residents are bringing their businesses…some of them very big businesses. Like Citadel Securities, the global hedge fund and Blockchain.com and FTX.US and eToro…all have moved to Miami . They're also investing in our communities…did you see that FTX.US purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena for $135 million?"

