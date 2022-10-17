ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet

The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game

The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman Had Another Offseason For The Ages

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is playing chess while his contemporaries are playing checkers. As a result, the Eagles reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and won Super Bowl LII. But his genius was manifested during the 2022 offseason through his solid acquisitions. Those players...
