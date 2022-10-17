Woman saved by ‘cord blood’ transplant: How it’s helping more bone marrow transplant recipients

Read full article on original website
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
survivornet.com
Fashion Reporter, 37, Thought Her ‘Tiredness’ Was From Being Overworked: Then A Pre-Pregnancy Blood Test Found She Had Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Elle Halliwell, an Australian fashion and entertainment reporter, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia about six years ago. She’s been in and out of remission ever since. She received her cancer diagnosis after a stomach bug prompted her to see a doctor and...
Discovery of a New Rare Blood Type Could Save The Lives of Future Newborns
The devastating loss of a pair of newborns has provided critical insights into a rare set of blood types spotted for the first time in humans 40 years ago. By unravelling the molecular identity of the relatively new blood type known as the Er system, a new study could hopefully prevent such tragedies in the future.
MedicalXpress
Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
Scientists find new set of blood types
Everyone should know their blood type in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion. A new discovery introduces a new group of blood types that may be important to be aware of in rare occasions. A group of scientists have described a newly...
MedicalXpress
Unvaccinated cancer patients with COVID seven times more likely to die than comparable patients without COVID
Unvaccinated adult cancer patients with COVID were found to be seven times more likely to die from any cause of death than unvaccinated adult cancer patients who were not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a population study from the Regenstrief Institute. The researchers studied adult cancer patients, whose cancer...
natureworldnews.com
Human Brain Organoid is Functioning Inside Rat Brain After Successful Transplant [Stanford Study]
Human brain cells or organoids transplanted onto a rat brain can function, as well as influenced the rodent's behavior, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Stanford University. The research team is hoping data from the successful transplant could provide crucial insight into forms of autism and perhaps...
Will brain transplants ever be possible?
Brain transplants (or at least head transplants) might one day be possible, but medical science is nowhere near doing one safely.
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Focuses on Protecting Mitochondria
Two small molecules in the pipeline of Lucy Therapeutics helped nerve cells (neurons) keep their mitochondria healthier and reduced the levels of alpha-synuclein, a protein that builds as toxic clumps in the brain of people with Parkinson’s disease. These molecules, called LucyTx-1209 and LucyTx-1212, also were seen to be...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
MedicalXpress
Corrupt endothelial cells found to protect blood cancer cells from chemotherapy
Endothelial cells—the cells that line blood vessels—grown alongside leukemia cells become corrupted and rescue the cancer cells from many chemotherapy drugs, a study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators found. A growing body of evidence suggests that genetic mutations are not enough to cause cancer; tumor cells also need...
MedicalXpress
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
technologynetworks.com
New Gene Target for Treatment-Resistant Brain Cancer
Doctors and scientists at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UCLA Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior have identified a gene that may provide a therapeutic target for the deadly, treatment-resistant brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme. The gene, P300, enables cancer cells that have been damaged...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
MedicalXpress
New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence
More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
iheart.com
Patient plays saxophone for 9 hours while having Brain surgery
A 35-year-old musician in Rome, Italy recently played his saxophone for the entire nine hours of his own surgery to remove a brain tumor at Rome's Paideia International Hospital. According to CBS news, Dr. Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon and expert in awake surgery, led a highly specialized 10-member international team...
science.org
Engineering human mini-bones for the standardized modeling of healthy hematopoiesis, leukemia, and solid tumor metastasis
Studying the interaction of cells with the bone marrow microenvironment is important for understanding cancer metastasis, but human-mouse mismatch in xenograft mouse models makes this difficult. Here, Grigoryan et al. generated mini-bones (ossicles, hOss) in mice by culturing a human mesenchymal cell line engineered to express bone morphogenetic protein 2 under Cho or Ost conditions and then implanting the cells subcutaneously. Transplanted human cord blood hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells engrafted in the hOss, and acute myeloid leukemia cells also engrafted in hOss. The authors further demonstrated that human breast and neuroblastoma cancer cells metastasized to the hOss and formed osteolytic lesions, respectively. This engineered bone model could be useful for investigating cell interactions in the bone marrow niche.
MedicalXpress
New mitochondrial disease identified in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria—specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
