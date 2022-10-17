Woman saved by ‘cord blood’ transplant: How it’s helping more bone marrow transplant recipients

New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.

