FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
ithaca.com
Bangs Ambulance Employees Seek to Form Workers Union
In a move that fits perfectly into Ithaca’s union friendly atmosphere, workers employed with Bangs Ambulance Inc. have recently started the process of organizing to form a union with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA). However, similarly to many other organizing efforts the company's leadership has been reluctant to recognize the union.
$100K shuttle for Syracuse city workers: waste or way to keep good employees?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wants to spend $100,000 per year on a shuttle that would take city employees six blocks from the city-owned parking garage on Washington Street to City Hall each day. It took a syracuse.com reporter 8 1/2 minutes walking at a comfortable pace to...
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. Multiple crews responded to the accident around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. Footage from the scene showed a truck on its side on the westbound overpass from I-99 to I-86 […]
3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
Hundreds of Amphenol Aerospace Workers on Strike in Sidney
Hundreds of workers at the Amphenol Aerospace plant in Delaware County have hit the picket line in a dispute over wages, sick leave and medical benefits. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 voted to go on strike on October 15, 2022. According to posts...
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Highway Committee Approves Dropping Tipping Fees at Landfill for Cortland County IDA
During their meeting on Tuesday, October 11th the Cortland County Highway Committee voted unanimously to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site cleanup. The vote, which would remove the tipping fee to the Cortland County IDA that accumulated to $381,706.10. Hours of operation...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
Fire under investigation at Millport mobile home park
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning fire that damaged a home in Millport is under investigation, according to the fire department. Millport Fire Chief Mike Cleveland said that the call for the fire went out around 2:30 a.m. on October 19 at the Brookhaven mobile home park. Cleveland said the house was engulfed in […]
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene
Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
localsyr.com
CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years
KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
