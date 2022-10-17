ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ithaca Voice

Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Bangs Ambulance Employees Seek to Form Workers Union

In a move that fits perfectly into Ithaca’s union friendly atmosphere, workers employed with Bangs Ambulance Inc. have recently started the process of organizing to form a union with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA). However, similarly to many other organizing efforts the company's leadership has been reluctant to recognize the union.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. Multiple crews responded to the accident around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. Footage from the scene showed a truck on its side on the westbound overpass from I-99 to I-86 […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire under investigation at Millport mobile home park

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning fire that damaged a home in Millport is under investigation, according to the fire department. Millport Fire Chief Mike Cleveland said that the call for the fire went out around 2:30 a.m. on October 19 at the Brookhaven mobile home park. Cleveland said the house was engulfed in […]
MILLPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene

Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years

KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
KIRKWOOD, NY

