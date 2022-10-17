Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings
Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: TreMiyan Hayden? (or how Ohio State's running back situation could be something new)
In the days of yore, one running back often lined up and carried the ball again and again and again. It didn’t take too long for that running back to get injured or worn down, and for coaches to decide that the only thing better than one dominant running back was a pair of them.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's 2017 Iowa Loss is “A Scar That Doesn’t Go Away" For Ryan Day, And the Buckeyes Will “Continue to Talk About It” Ahead of Saturday's Matchup
A lot can change in five years of college football. Only three current Buckeyes (Mitch Rossi, Jerron Cage and Bradley Robinson) remain from the program’s 2017 roster. All but four members of the Ohio State coaching staff (Ryan Day, Larry Johnson, Kevin Wilson and Tony Alford) have turned over since then, including the head coach.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Discusses Potential Return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba As Buckeyes Preview Iowa Matchup
Ohio State’s offense is already firing on all cylinders. Despite the absence of No. 1 wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba due to injury, the Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points in each of their last three contests en route to blowout Big Ten victories. While Ryan Day has not yet...
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Fox 19
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Police: Youth football coach dies after shooting near practice in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near a youth football practice in College Hill Tuesday. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at Belmont and Larch avenues. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
WCPO
'He was all about the kids': Youth football coach killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a youth football coach in College Hill after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said 37-year-old Jermaine Knox was shot in the 1700 block of Larch Ave near the College Hill Rec Center just before 8 p.m. When officers responded, they pronounced Knox dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
