Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Lost Us Forever When He Said These 3 Words
Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
Von Miller says a shipment of toilet paper from Bills fans helped him feel at home in Buffalo
Von Miller said he had some homesickness during training camp with the Buffalo Bills, but a gift from Bills Mafia helped make him feel comfortable.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Report: The Buffalo Bills Contact Team For Potential Big Trade
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire NFL and after Sunday's week 5 game blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably true. In fact, the AFC has not looked as impressive as we thought it would back in August. The AFC West has been a...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Kansas City Chiefs Waived Cornerback Following Loss To Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are reshuffling their defensive back room following a 24-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. In a move announced by Chiefs Wire's Charles Goldman Monday, Kansas City has decided to waive cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. "#Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.'s suspension was ...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
Comments / 0